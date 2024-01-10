Hunter Biden Art Dealer Disputes White House’s Sham ‘Ethical Standards’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The New York City-based art dealer for Hunter Biden confessed on Tuesday that the president’s son knew with the primary artwork buyers and that he had never once communicated with the White House to curtail potential ethics concerns.

Georges Bergès, who previously defied House Republicans’ documents request, admitted to the House Oversight Committee that he met and spoke with President Joe Biden on behalf of Hunter Biden at least once.

These revelations directly contradict the White House’s assertions that Joe Biden implemented measures to mitigate potential ethics violations, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Today, we interviewed Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Bergès. He revealed how Hunter Biden’s amateur art career is an ethics nightmare. It turns out, the vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors. 🧵 Below are a few key… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

Bergès specifically disclosed that Hunter Biden was acquainted with a staggering 70% of individuals buying his artwork, potentially supporting assumptions that Hunter Biden — not known as an acclaimed artist — is once again leveraging his last name to profit from his father’s public service.

Reportedly, Bergès stated that Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali declined to purchase Hunter Biden’s artwork in 2020 despite his persistent efforts. However, in February 2021, following Joe Biden’s inauguration, she paid $42,000 for a piece of artwork.

In July 2022, Naftali was appointed by Joe Biden to serve on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. Following her presidential appointment, Naftali acquired more art, this time with a $52,000 price tag.

However, the White House dubiously announced in July 2021 that it placed an “ethics” agreement to guarantee potential anonymity in the purchases of Hunter Biden’s infamous artwork. This ethics agreement was first disseminated to the Washington Post through so-called “officials close to” Biden.

In a CNN report dated July 9, 2021, White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates asserted that Biden “has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example.”

On the same day, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki echoed Bates, stating, “Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards…”

Georges Bergès — who oversaw Hunter Biden’s art sales — says he has “no comment” on how he first met Hunter and which Biden donors purchased his paintings pic.twitter.com/mU9B2xnMyo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2024

According to the House Oversight Committee, Bergès was initially introduced to Hunter Biden through Lanette Phillips, a Hollywood video producer and host of some of Joe Biden’s fundraisers.”

In response to the findings, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., accused Joe Biden of misleading Americans with the apparently false ethics system.

“The Biden White House appears to have deceived the American people about facilitating an ethics agreement governing the sale of Hunter Biden’s art. … The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people,” Comer said in a press release.

The House Oversight Committee’s revelations come as House Republicans spearhead an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden over growing allegations of bribery, political corruption and an influence peddling scheme.