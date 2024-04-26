‘Morning Joe’ Lies to His Viewers about Heckler’s ‘Fake News’ Jeer

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The Trilateral Commission’s preferred conduit for spreading globalist propaganda—and, incidentally, President Joe Biden’s preferred source of information—MSNBC’s Morning Joe frantically lied to viewers after a heckler nearly broke through the Potemkin barrier of delusion that disgraced ex-congressman Joe Scarborough has painstakingly crafted with his nepo-baby wife, Mika Brzezinski.

During Thursday’s Supreme Court deliberations on presidential immunity, correspondent Ken Dilanian was in the midst of his live on-air commentary in front of the building when he was disrupted several times while attempting to interpret some of the court proceedings with shouts from the off-camera critic including “Yo, fake news.”

The term, popularized by former President Donald Trump, continues to be a mainstay at his rallies when referring to mainstream media outlets like MSNBC that present a leftist slant.

As the shouts became more frequent and distracting, Brzezinski cut off Dilanian mid-broadcast to acknowledge the situation with a passive–aggressive dig at the heckler’s alpha-male aggression, even though Dilanian did not appear to be in any imminent danger.

“Ken, just making sure you’re OK. Do you—is everything OK, we hear someone yelling,” she said.

“Yeah, it’s fine. We have a heckler here outside,” Dilanian replied sheepishly.

Scarborough then interjected, feeling the need to address the substance of the criticism by persuading viewers that the person was, in fact, shouting at Trump himself.

“You know, I-I-I’ve gotta say, they obviously have been following the David Pecker testimony,” Scarborough claimed, referring to the witness in Trump’s unrelated Manhattan trial surrounding porn star Stormy Daniels’s allegations of a 2006 sexual encounter with the future president.

“They’re yelling fake news,” Scarborough said—assuming the heckler’s pronouns without asking—“and they obviously want viewers to know that Donald Trump’s lied about JFK’s assassination, tried to blame, uh, blame Ted Cruz.”

During the 2016 debates, Trump brought up an allegation that the father of then-primary opponent Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had been involved with the 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy.

Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, testified that he had helped Trump try to establish the link between Rafael Cruz and Kennedy’s alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald.

“He’s yelling ‘fake news’ also because Donald Trump lied along with David Pecker—uh, they worked together to lie about Ben Carson, to lie about Hillary Clinton—fake News all around,” Scarborough said.

“So I want to thank him for actually uhhh—framing it for us,” he continued with an assist from Brzezinski as he struggled to find the proper spin. “We want to make sure you’re OK, but also, we want everybody watching to know that that person screaming fake news obviously talking about all the lies that Donald Trump perpetrated about Hillary Clinton and all of his opponents in 2020.”

Although Dilanian’s smirk suggested that Scarborough was being facetious, the show offered no clarification for gullible viewers who may have believed that the jeer was, indeed, referring to Trump and Pecker—thereby reaffirming the heckler’s underlying point of criticism.

