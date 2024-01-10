Pentagon Breaks Secrecy over Defense Secretary’s Illness: ‘Prognosis Is Excellent’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Pentagon unveiled Tuesday the medical emergency that led to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secretive admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, sparking widespread criticism and national security concerns.

On Jan. 1, Austin was rushed to the hospital due to nausea and various abdominal, hip, and leg pains stemming from a Dec. 22 prostate cancer surgery, a Pentagon statement from Walter Reed doctors said.

NEWS: @SecDef Austin Recovering, Making Progress After Surgery Complications https://t.co/cVSl4TLXvQ — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 10, 2024

An evaluation revealed that Austin had a urinary tract infection, leading to his transfer to the ICU for further treatment. Subsequent medical examinations found abdominal fluid collections obstructing proper small intestine function, the Pentagon added.

“This resulted in the back up of his intestinal contents which was treated by placing a tube through his nose to drain his stomach,” the Walter Reed doctors added.

They added, “The abdominal fluid collections were drained by non-surgical drain placement. He has progressed steadily throughout his stay. His infection has cleared. He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process.”

While the Pentagon clarified that Austin did not lose consciousness or undergo general anesthesia, the Defense secretary failed to inform President Joe Biden or other White House officials until Jan. 4. Congress was informed a day later, just 15 minutes before the Pentagon issued a public statement.

This secrecy raised concerns about national security risks, with many criticizing Biden for the apparent lack of awareness regarding his cabinet. Politico reported that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reacted with shock to the news.

However, subsequent reporting revealed that Biden would not consider Austin’s resignation over the medical blunder. “Austin’s going nowhere,” one Biden official told Politico.

The Pentagon stated that Austin’s prostate cancer was “detected early,” leaving him with an excellent prognosis.

“Early screening is important for detection and treatment of prostate cancer and people should talk to their doctors to see what screening is appropriate for them,” the Pentagon added.