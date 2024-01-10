81% of All Political Late Night Show Jokes Target Conservatives

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed in a new study from the Media Research Center that 81% of all political jokes told on major late-night comedy shows in 2023 targeted conservatives.

According to Fox News, the media watchdog analyzed each of the 9,518 political jokes that were told between six major daily late-night shows from Jan. 3, 2023, through Dec. 22, 2023, and found that 7,729 of them targeted “someone or something on the right side of the political spectrum.”

Among the shows that were analyzed were ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (until it was canceled in April of the last year).

However, the watchdog also discovered that some of the shows were more aggressive toward conservatives than others, with Kimmel’s show having the highest rate of anti-conservative jokes for a single show out of the six.

Of the 2,215 political jokes that were made on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” 1,960 — 88% — targeted conservatives. When it came to the specific people, MRC found out that Kimmel made fun of 94 conservatives, only 37 leftists and 11 non-partisan figures.

Colbert took the second place when it comes to mocking conservatives, with 1,655 jokes out of the total 1,918 jokes — 86% — being against the group.

Meyers was the next in line with 84% of his political jokes being anti-conservative (2,050 out of 2,445 jokes) and only 355 of them targeting the left.

“The Daily Show” took the fourth place, with 1,002 — 78% — out of 1,277 of its political jokes it told in 2023, being anti-conservative. Just 231 jokes — less than a quarter — were anti leftist.

Fallon took the fifth place, with the host joking about conservatives 929 times (66% of 1,416) last year.

“Fallon poked fun at 196 unique targets, 103 of whom were on the right, 85 of whom were on the left, and 18 of whom were non-partisan,” MRC said.

James Corden’s show, which only lasted four months into the year, ended the list, with 143 political jokes out of 245 aimed at conservatives (54%).