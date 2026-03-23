Monday, March 23, 2026

Hundreds Go On Strike at Major Navy Shipbuilder in Maine Over Wages and Benefits

The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association went on strike at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works after members voted to reject the shipyard's proposed wage offer over the weekend..

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - An Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer is christened at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, Aug. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(Headline USA) Hundreds of designers, clerks and technicians went on strike Monday in Maine at one of the U.S. Navy’s largest shipbuilding contractors.

The Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association went on strike at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works after members voted to reject the shipyard’s proposed wage offer over the weekend. The union represents 627 workers at the historic shipyard, which has built naval ships in Bath for more than a century.

The strike arrived several weeks after a morale-boosting appearance in which U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth touted the need to boost defense manufacturing. It is also taking place as the U.S. intensifies its war effort in Iran.

The union said in a statement that the shipyard’s offer does not address the members’ concerns about wages, insurance coverage and retirement income security.

“We had hoped the company took to heart the statements made by Secretary Hegseth here at GD BIW on February 9th because, our membership certainly did,” union President Trent Vellella said in an emailed statement that also said General Dynamics “continues to make record profits off our labor.”

The shipyard negotiated with the union for three weeks and has been unable to reach accord on a new collective bargaining agreement, said David Hench, a spokesperson for Bath Iron Works. Hench said the company’s proposal includes “historic annual wage increases” of 10.1% in the first year followed by 4% in each of the following three years.

The company plans for business operations to continue during the strike through the use of salaried personnel, subcontractors and other employees who elect to come to work, the shipyard said on its website. The shipyard’s total workforce is about 6,800 people, Hench said.

“The company is continuing to negotiate in good faith with the BMDA to explore opportunities to better align company and union objectives,” Hench said in an emailed statement.

The Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association is affiliated with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, which is commonly known as the UAW and is one of the country’s largest unions. The BMDA members at Bath Iron Works work as designers, nondestructive test technicians, technical clerks, laboratory technicians and associate engineers, the union said in a statement.

Members picketed outside the shipyard Monday in cold and drizzly weather. Workers said they would continue picketing around the clock until they ratified a new contract.

Bath Iron Works is a major shipbuilder for the Navy and was awarded a multiyear contract to build several Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in 2023. The Arleigh Burke is a guided missile destroyer that Navy officials have described as the “backbone of the Navy’s surface fleet.” The Navy exercised an option last year to add an additional destroyer to the contract.

The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., a member of the Arleigh Burke class, last year and it’s due to be commissioned next month, Hench said.

Shipyard representatives did not immediately respond to a question about whether the strike would slow production.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Feds Investigating Deadly LaGuardia Airport Collision
Next article
Pope Leo XIV Suggests Aerial Bombing Campaigns Should Be ‘Banned Forever’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com