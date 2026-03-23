Feds Investigating Deadly LaGuardia Airport Collision

(Chris Wade, The Center Square) Hundreds of flights at LaGuardia Airport remain canceled Monday afternoon as federal investigators begin a probe of Sunday night’s runway collision between a plane and a firefighting truck.

The Air Canada plane carrying 72 passengers and four crew members struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident late Sunday, according to New York and New Jersey Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia.

The pilot and copilot were killed in the crash, while 41 others were taken to local hospitals and 32 have since been released, Garcia said. Some of the passengers had “serious injuries,” she said.

“This is a developing situation based on preliminary information,” Garcia said in a statement. “The Port Authority Police Department is working closely with our airline partners as well as federal authorities and will provide additional updates as more details become available.”

The crash shut down LaGuardia, the state’s third busiest airport, until 2 p.m. Monday with more than 600 flights canceled.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the runway collision “heartbreaking” and said her “thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the collision and were expected to provide an update late Monday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted an image that showed the damage to the nose of the Air Canada plane, saying he was en route to the airport in response to the “horrific crash.”

Duffy said the NTSB and FAA were working closely on an investigation, adding that updates would be provided as soon as possible.

“Please keep the victims, families and response teams in your prayers,” he posted on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the collision “deeply saddening” and said Canadian officials are “working closely” with their U.S. counterparts on the ground as the investigation continues.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted,” Carney posted on social media.

President Donald Trump told reporters on the tarmac of Palm Beach International Airport that it appears the collision was caused by a “mistake” without elaborating.

“They made a mistake,” Trump said Monday. “It’s a dangerous business. That’s terrible.”