Homan Tells Boston’s Anti-ICE Mayor to ‘Get the Hell Out of the Way’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu the next target of the DOJ for shielding violent illegal aliens from ICE? White House border czar Tom Homan has a word to say.

In a Fox News interview on Friday, Homan reacted to Wu’s comments defending illegal aliens ahead of her testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Wu, along with the mayors of New York City, Chicago and Denver, is scheduled to tell lawmakers why she refuses to help ICE in the removal of criminal foreign nationals from the U.S.

Wu defended her sanctuary law, saying there has been a “mischaracterization of what immigrant communities represent,” and affirmed she looks forward to telling Congress “about what we see here and what we know is real.”

In response, Homan charged that Wu is shielding dangerous sex offenders by failing to hand them over to federal immigration authorities.

“You know, when I was at CPAC the other day, what I said was a fact. I stopped counting at nine—nine sexual predators, rapists, most of them children, that are walking the streets of Massachusetts because they don’t work with ICE and don’t honor detainers. Nine,” Homan stated.

“How many times have these child rapists reoffended from the time they released them from jail and by the time we found them in the streets, in the neighborhoods?” he added.

Homan said the Trump administration is heading to Boston to fulfill President Donald Trump’s promise to the American people to “make the community safer” and decrease illegal alien “crimes to zero.”

Homan continued, “Boston can help or get the hell out of the way because we’re coming. She is not going to stop us. We are going to make Boston safer.”

His comments came just days after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding information on whether she is under criminal investigation after holding a webinar on how illegal aliens can best circumvent ICE raids.

Homan said Ocasio-Cortez’s webinar violated federal immigration law and demanded that the DOJ launch a probe.