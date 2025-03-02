Quantcast
US Atty Warns Susan Rice After ‘Concerning’ Logan Act Violation

'No one is above the law...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Susan Rice
Susan Rice / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of former Obama- and Biden-era officials is allegedly calling on Ukraine to reject President Donald Trump’s minerals deal. 

Such acts, critics say, may violate the Logan Act, the law that bans U.S. citizens from negotiating with foreign governments on behalf of the United States without prior authorization. 

Despite these legal restrictions, former Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice scolded Trump’s deal as “horrible” because it does not extend security guarantees to Ukraine. 

Rice made these remarks on Friday during an MSNBC interview about her reaction to Zelenskyy’s temper tantrums in the Oval Office. Clips of her comments went viral on social media, with some users affirming her comments violated the Logan Act.

Other officials implicated in the alleged undermining of the deal are former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former NSC low-level staffer Alexander Vindman and former Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. Headline USA was unable to verify when or where these condemnations occurred. 

In response, U.S. District Attorney for District of Columbia Ed Martin—recently appointed by Trump—described Rice’s comments as “concerning.” He added, “No one is above the law,” hinting at a potential investigation.  

Martin’s comment was in response to an X post that alleged that, like Rice, Blinken, Vindman and Nuland had urged Zelenskyy to reject the deal. 

Vindman reacted to the rumors by saying, “Of course, the US and Ukraine should have made the deal. Closer economic ties are in U.S. and Ukrainian interest.”

