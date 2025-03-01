Is AOC Heading to Jail for Helping Illegals? She May Soon Find Out

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Meet Alexandria Ocasio “Coyote” Cortez—the New York congresswoman who may be under federal investigation for advising undocumented immigrants on how to circumvent federal immigration law and evade ICE raids.

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi seeking information on whether she or her office is under criminal investigation after White House border czar Tom Homan suggested her anti-ICE seminar may have violated federal law.

“Educating the public about the rights, especially in a time of rising uncertainty, is a key part of our responsibility as elected officials,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed in the one-page letter. She gave Bondi until March 5 to brief her on the DOJ’s response to Homan’s comments regarding her pro-illegal immigration activism.

🚨A seemingly concerned @AOC writes to AG Pam Bondi asking if she's under investigation after her “Know Your Rights” webinar advising illegal immigrants on how to dodge ICE. Border czar Tom Homan says her seminar hindered federal immigration law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Xpd6bL3cJ7 — Luis Cornelio (@luisrcornelio) March 1, 2025

Ocasio-Cortez’s legal concerns began on Feb. 12, after she hosted a “Know Your Rights” webinar educating foreign nationals “how to interact” with ICE agents.

During the social media event, she advised illegal aliens not to speak with agents and to block them from entering their homes without a warrant.

Homan said these recommendations undermined President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement and requested guidance from the DOJ on how to best proceed.

“We are talking about people who are in the country illegally, committed a crime. They are public safety threats, and they’ve been ordered removed by a federal judge,” Homan said earlier this month. “It’s like AOC and others don’t want ICE to enforce the law that they enacted.”

He added, “I’ve asked DOJ, where is that line of impediment, where is that line of interference? I’ve simply asked the Department of Justice, give us that line.”

‼️ Border Czar Tom Homan referred AOC to the DOJ for potential PROSECUTION after she hosted a webinar for illegals to avoid ICE! THE GLOVES ARE OFF! Time to hold these politicians accountable. pic.twitter.com/d627ju2bRP — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 14, 2025

Ocasio-Cortez defended her webinar, claiming that it was protected by the First Amendment.

“Threatening criminal proceedings for exercising the First Amendment is itself a violation of the First Amendment,” she asserted.

It is not clear whether Bondi or the DOJ will respond to the congresswoman’s remarks. Ocasio-Cortez has no subpoena power to force Bondi to respond.

Read her Ocasio-Cortez’s letter below.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Sends Letter to Trump’s DOJ Requesting Information About Criminal Probe by Luis Cornelio