Is AOC Heading to Jail for Helping Illegals? She May Soon Find Out

'It’s like AOC and others don’t want ICE to enforce the law that they enacted...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Meet Alexandria Ocasio “Coyote” Cortez—the New York congresswoman who may be under federal investigation for advising undocumented immigrants on how to circumvent federal immigration law and evade ICE raids. 

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi seeking information on whether she or her office is under criminal investigation after White House border czar Tom Homan suggested her anti-ICE seminar may have violated federal law. 

“Educating the public about the rights, especially in a time of rising uncertainty, is a key part of our responsibility as elected officials,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed in the one-page letter. She gave Bondi until March 5 to brief her on the DOJ’s response to Homan’s comments regarding her pro-illegal immigration activism. 

Ocasio-Cortez’s legal concerns began on Feb. 12, after she hosted a “Know Your Rights” webinar educating foreign nationals “how to interact” with ICE agents.

During the social media event, she advised illegal aliens not to speak with agents and to block them from entering their homes without a warrant. 

Homan said these recommendations undermined President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement and requested guidance from the DOJ on how to best proceed. 

“We are talking about people who are in the country illegally, committed a crime. They are public safety threats, and they’ve been ordered removed by a federal judge,” Homan said earlier this month. “It’s like AOC and others don’t want ICE to enforce the law that they enacted.” 

He added, “I’ve asked DOJ, where is that line of impediment, where is that line of interference? I’ve simply asked the Department of Justice, give us that line.”

Ocasio-Cortez defended her webinar, claiming that it was protected by the First Amendment. 

“Threatening criminal proceedings for exercising the First Amendment is itself a violation of the First Amendment,” she asserted. 

It is not clear whether Bondi or the DOJ will respond to the congresswoman’s remarks. Ocasio-Cortez has no subpoena power to force Bondi to respond.

Read her Ocasio-Cortez’s letter below.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Sends Letter to Trump’s DOJ Requesting Information About Criminal Probe by Luis Cornelio

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
