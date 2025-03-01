Child’s Suicide Blamed on Immigration Bullying—Until Darker Truth Emerged

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The tragic suicide of an 11-year-old Texas girl was initially blamed on bullying over her family’s immigration status. However, a new investigation revealed she had faced an even darker reality: sexual abuse.

The girl, Jocelynn Rojo Carranza, was found unresponsive in her home on Feb. 3 but died five days later in the hospital.

An investigation by the Gainesville Independent School District found that the girl overheard a classmate threatening to summon ICE on a group of Hispanic students.

The school also determined the girl had said she was allegedly sexually abused by a family member and had expressed thoughts of self-harm months before the immigration threats were made.

“It was reported by multiple students that [Carranza] told them that she had been inappropriately touched by a family member and wished to keep this a secret to avoid getting them in trouble,” school investigators wrote in a report.

The school quickly alerted Child Protective Services, which is currently investigating the allegations as there are four other school-age children in Carranza’s home.

The girl’s mother dismissed the accusations in an interview with Texas channel KXAS-TV, stating that she had hired an attorney.

“Nothing about that is true,” the mother said of the alleged abuse. “I talk with my daughter about that, always … Nobody can touch your body. Nobody.”

The school found that on Jan. 30, a classmate had threatened to call ICE on some Hispanic students but did not make the threat directly to Carranza. This student faced disciplinary action the day after.

The school also said Carranza had expressed thoughts of self-harm to a cousin, who informed the child’s mother but did not tell the school.

Additionally, Carranza shared concerns about getting in trouble at home and allegedly said a sibling had “called her names.”

The mother herself authorized Carranza to attend a social-emotional learning group led by the school. Oddly, the mother initially claimed she was unaware of such a class.

The report and the mother’s claims raise questions about who ultimately failed to protect the child.

A GoFundMe page for Carranza’s funeral has raised nearly $55,000.

White House border czar Tom Homan has repeatedly clarified that the Trump administration does not target children in immigration enforcement. Instead, the focus is on individuals who pose national security threats and convicted felons, including sex offenders, child rapists and gang members.