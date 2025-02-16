Quantcast
Homan Warns AOC Over Anti-ICE Webinar: You’re Crossing the Line

'Let's pray that she is not 'educating' the next murderer of a young college nursing student on how to evade arrest by ice...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., may have violated federal law after live-streaming a virtual event titled “Know Your Rights With ICE,” according to White House border czar Tom Homan, who raised concerns Thursday. 

The video, streamed Wednesday on her taxpayer-funded Facebook page, showed Ocasio-Cortez advising illegal aliens on how to avoid getting apprehended by federal immigration authorities.  

Among Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestions were that illegal aliens “do not have to open” their doors to ICE agents and that foreign nationals can ask federal agents to “leave.” 

Appearing on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle with host Laura Ingraham, Homan suggested that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments might have amounted to a violation of federal law. 

“I sent an email today to the Deputy Attorney General [Emil Bove], ‘At what level is that impeding? Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line?’” Homan said. 

Homan confirmed he is actively working with the DOJ to determine whether actions like Ocasio-Cortez’s cross the line between lawful and illegal conduct. 

“Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now, but I need the AAG to opine on that,” Homan said. “Impeding is impeding in my opinion. I am not a federal prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that.” 

Homan also suggested that federal funds could be withheld from New York City if they hinder federal immigration operations. 

Ocasio-Cortez brushed off Homan’s fiery comments, accusing him of being unable to read. 

“‘MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,’” she quipped on X. “Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

