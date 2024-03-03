Quantcast
Sunday, March 3, 2024

‘Hit Beach, Take Nap’: Border Patrol Union Mocks Biden’s Texas Visit

'Board AF1, take nap...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: @WiseSquirrel_ via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) One of the largest Border Patrol unions criticized President Joe Biden’s border visit in a sarcastic tweet posted on Saturday. 

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) mockingly recreated Biden’s itinerary, highlighting moments of napping, relying on a teleprompter to speak, hitting the beach and indulging in another round of napping. 

“Board AF1, take nap,” NBPC posted. “Wake up in place called Brownsville. Read large teleprompter message, ‘It’s all Trump’s fault.’” 

The tweet continued: “Board AF1, ask who people in green uniforms were, told they ‘strap’ illegal aliens, express horror, take nap.”  

Topping the list, the NBPC posted a photo of Biden sitting on a beach chair under the sun: “Wake up, call a lid, hit beach, take nap.”

While the NBPC tweet features a mocking tone, the schedule is not entirely fabricated. As recounted by Fox News, Biden blamed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and even former President Donald Trump for the failed border deal during a Brownsville speech. 

“The majority of Democrats and Republicans in both houses support this legislation until someone came along and said don’t do that that’ll benefit the incumbent,” Biden claimed, referring to Trump’s opposition to an infamous border bill. “That’s a hell of a way to do business in America for such a serious problem.”

While Biden was being briefed by federal immigration officials, a camera recording the conversation turned around and exposed a large teleprompter, presumably used by Biden. 

The heavy reliance on teleprompters has ignited concern that Biden is unable to speak eloquently without them. Making matters even worse, Biden has repeatedly stumbled over his words even with the presence of a teleprompter.

Biden rushed to the southern border after Trump, currently seeking the Republican nomination for president, announced his border visit. 

Trump and Biden are likely to compete against each other in the 2024 general election. 

