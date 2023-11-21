Quantcast
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

‘RIP Britney’: Biden’s Turkey Pardoning Thwarted by Disturbing Verbal Slips

'It's difficult turning 60, difficult...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden watches as Jose Rojas, Vice President Live Production at Jennie-O Turkey, left, puts the national Thanksgiving turkey, Liberty, on to a table to be pardoned during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden’s annual tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys turned an odd turn Monday, culminating in a series of bewildering statements and moments that raised eyebrows and ignited yet another storm of criticism on social media. 

The 81-year-old president, in a speech that spanned various topics, seemed to stumble through his remarks, mixing up details and even celebrities.

“They can actually sang [sic] birthday to me,” Biden began, suggesting he had just turned 60. “It’s difficult turning 60, difficult.”

However, the president’s speech soon took an odd turn when he discussed the turkeys’ purported origin in Minnesota but fumbled while naming the state known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” 

A caption of a video posted by the Republican National Committee’s rapid response Twitter page, read, “Biden, reading from his giant teleprompter, says there are ‘a thousand lakes’ in Minnesota. Minnesota is well-known as the “‘Land of 10,000 Lakes.’”

Furthermore, in an attempt to connect with younger voters, Biden referenced popular world tours, mentioning the difficulty faced by the turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, in reaching the White House.  

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds — the competition,” Biden remarked. He then added a confused blend of tour references, mentioning the Renaissance tour and stumbling over references to “RIPBritney’s tour” and suggesting it was warm in Brazil.

The New York Post reported that Biden mistakenly conflated pop stars Britney Spears and Taylor Swift during this statement, prompting social media chatter and further attention to the president’s verbal missteps. 

However, the oddities didn’t end there. As per reports from RedState, Biden, when approached by a reporter, abruptly stated he wasn’t ready to take questions but was interrupted by sudden music.

“I’m not prepared to talk to you,” Biden responded before abruptly leaving the White House Garden.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
