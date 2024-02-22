Desperate Biden May Close Border w/ Power He Claimed He Didn’t Have

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is President Joe Biden regretting his decision to roll back his predecessor’s strong immigration policies? It certainly seems so.

Biden is contemplating signing some executive orders to rein in the rampant illegal immigration at the southern border. Ironically, among these orders is the potential authorization for the closure of the border—a power he claimed just weeks ago that he did not have.

According to three sources cited by Politico on Wednesday, Biden may utilize a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act to prevent illegal aliens from loosely claiming asylum at non-ports of entry, effectively forcing illegal aliens to enter through official ports.

The contemplated move, effectively shutting down the border for “asylum” applicants, would be tied to a “trigger” that could be activated only after a specific number of border crossings occur, Politico reported.

This “trigger” tool was notably referenced in the border deal supported by the Senate and Biden himself. Democrats, including the president, asserted that the contentious bill would grant the administration the authority to close the border.

“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly,” Biden claimed.

Politico alleged that among the other policies under consideration is the tightening of screening procedures for illegal aliens seeking asylum status.

Headline USA previously reported that Biden was considering potential executive orders in preparation for the State of the Union address scheduled for March 7. With a plethora of growing scandals, the Biden campaign reportedly views the address as a potential reset for the president’s sinking re-election bid.

The potential executive orders directly contradict DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s earlier claims that the administration has done all it could to address the border crisis.

Notably, Mayorkas holds the infamous distinction of being the first cabinet member impeached by the House over false claims to Congress that the border is secured.