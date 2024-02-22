Quantcast
Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Desperate Biden May Close Border w/ Power He Claimed He Didn’t Have

'I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Vietnam Biden
President Joe Biden tries to stay awake during a meeting with Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Is President Joe Biden regretting his decision to roll back his predecessor’s strong immigration policies? It certainly seems so. 

Biden is contemplating signing some executive orders to rein in the rampant illegal immigration at the southern border. Ironically, among these orders is the potential authorization for the closure of the border—a power he claimed just weeks ago that he did not have.

According to three sources cited by Politico on Wednesday, Biden may utilize a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act to prevent illegal aliens from loosely claiming asylum at non-ports of entry, effectively forcing illegal aliens to enter through official ports.

The contemplated move, effectively shutting down the border for “asylum” applicants, would be tied to a “trigger” that could be activated only after a specific number of border crossings occur, Politico reported.

This “trigger” tool was notably referenced in the border deal supported by the Senate and Biden himself. Democrats, including the president, asserted that the contentious bill would grant the administration the authority to close the border.

“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly,” Biden claimed.

Politico alleged that among the other policies under consideration is the tightening of screening procedures for illegal aliens seeking asylum status.

Headline USA previously reported that Biden was considering potential executive orders in preparation for the State of the Union address scheduled for March 7. With a plethora of growing scandals, the Biden campaign reportedly views the address as a potential reset for the president’s sinking re-election bid.

The potential executive orders directly contradict DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s earlier claims that the administration has done all it could to address the border crisis.

Notably, Mayorkas holds the infamous distinction of being the first cabinet member impeached by the House over false claims to Congress that the border is secured.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Letitia James Says She Will Seize Trump’s Property If He Doesn’t Pay $363M+ Fine
Next article
Names of Alleged Chiefs Parade Killers Released after Cover-Up Criticism

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com