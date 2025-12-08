Monday, December 8, 2025

HHS Switches Former Trans Secretary’s Name from ‘Rachel’ to ‘Richard’ on Official Portrait

Levine began his gender transition in his 40s, after having two children and divorcing his wife, Dr. Martha Peaslee Levine...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rachel Levine
Rachel Levine / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration is done with preferred pronouns and gender ideology. 

Official portraits of Rachel Levine, the Biden administration’s assistant secretary for health, will now use his birth name, “Richard L. Levine, M.D.” 

HHS spokesperson Gregory Angelo confirmed the change on X, sharing a photo of Levine’s portrait at the Washington, D.C., headquarters of HHS, which showed the original name behind a glass-covered frame. 

The Democratic Party has long championed Levine as a historic figure, celebrating him as the first openly transgender individual to secure a Senate-confirmed federal position. 

He led the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service and previously ran the Pennsylvania Department of Health from July 2017 to January 2021. 

During the Biden years, Levine was one of the loudest advocates for gender transition policies for children, calling so-called gender-affirming care medically necessary. 

“Accredited medical professional groups agree that gender-affirming care is medically necessary, safe, and effective for trans and non-binary youth,” Levine wrote on X in 2022. “States should translate this knowledge into more compassionate policies that protect rather than undermine youth mental health.” 

Levine began his gender transition in his 40s, after having two children and divorcing his wife, Dr. Martha Peaslee Levine. 

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said the name change reflects “gold standard science.” 

“Our priority is ensuring that the information presented internally and externally by HHS reflects gold standard science,” Nixon said in remarks to NPR. “We remain committed to reversing harmful policies enacted by Levine and ensuring that biological reality guides our approach to public health.” 

In response, Levine spokesperson Adrian Shanker denounced the decision as an act “of bigotry,” noting it occurred during the government shutdown. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump is Proposing a $12B Aid Package for Farmers
Next article
Zelensky Had ‘Difficult’ Discussion With Witkoff and Kushner on Territorial Lines for Potential Peace Deal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com