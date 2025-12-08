Monday, December 8, 2025

Trump is Proposing a $12B Aid Package for Farmers

Trump will unveil the plan Monday afternoon at the White House...

farmer
A farmer harvests crops. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAPresident Donald Trump is planning a $12 billion farm aid package, according to a White House official — a boost to farmers who have struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war.

According to the official, who was granted anonymity to speak ahead of a planned announcement, Trump will unveil the plan Monday afternoon at the White House.

Farmers have backed Trump politically but his aggressive trade policies and frequently changing tariff rates have come under increasing scrutiny because of the impact on the agricultural sector and because of broader consumer worries.

The aid is the administration’s latest effort to defend Trump’s economic stewardship and answer voter angst about rising costs — even as the president has dismissed concerns about affordability as a Democratic “hoax.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

