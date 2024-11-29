Quantcast
Helene Victim Denied Aid Over Trump Sign

'They have never been tolerant [or] graceful...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Activist refuses aid to Hurricane Helene victim / PHOTO: @BehizyTweets via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People on the Left showed once again how “tolerant” they are of people with different beliefs after one leftist activist responsible for distributing aid for Hurricane Helene victims refused to give anything more than a blanket after seeing a pro-Trump sign next to one of the survivor’s houses.

“I’m really conflicted. I have a lot more stuff to give, but I am NOT a fan of Donald Trump, so these signs are a problem for me. I’m gonna have to think about it,” the woman said.

The incident was captured on camera and went viral on Twitter, which resulted in conservatives expressing their anger over what happened.

“This video is truly sad,” @BehizyTweets wrote. “They have never been tolerant [or] graceful.”

Libs of TikTok also responded to the recent news, criticizing the woman and pointing out that she is “following in FEMA’s footsteps,” referring to the organization’s decision to avoid helping Trump-supporting victims of Hurricane Helene.

“This is what happens when the media and Democrats label half the country Nazi fascists who are a threat to Democracy,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Libs of Bluesky, an account that became famous on Twitter for showing unhinged leftists and their ideology on Bluesky, also stated that the behavior captured on video is “pure evil.”

The recent news came after FEMA avoided helping conservatives who were suffering and dying because of Hurricane Helene.

After facing backlash from Americans who were saying that the agency prioritized illegal aliens and DEI over them, FEMA set up “rumor control” and deflected the blame. FEMA also ignored half of the phone calls from Americans who needed help from the agency.

An infamous FEMA official who was recently fired for ignoring Trump supporters’ homes said that the reason why she did that was because the organization told her and other officials to do it.

