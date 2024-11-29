Quantcast
Elon Musk: Man Who Helped Impeach Trump in 2019 Could Be Heading to Prison

'Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Alexander Vindman
Alexander Vindman / IMAGE: NBC News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire Trump-backer Elon Musk has accused retired U.S. Army LTC Alexander Vindman of treason, suggesting that the man who helped impeach Donald Trump could be heading to prison.

Vindman gained fame in 2019 for helping Democrats impeach President Donald Trump over delaying a Ukrainian arms deal.

More recently, he’s been operating a military-contracting firm and pushing to increase America’s role in the war in Ukraine. To that end, Vindman recently floated another Russiagate-like conspiracy theory, accusing Musk of conspiring with Russian President Vladimir Putin to support Trump.

“Russia has been using different levers … in this case it’s influencers like Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” he said. “Putin’s using the richest person in the world to do his bidding.”

Musk responded to Vindman’s claims with his own accusations of treason, which is punishable by death.

“Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty,” Musk said Wednesday on his platform, Twitter/X.

Vindman, who is of Ukrainian origin, has sought “an overt and vital demonstration of U.S. and NATO commitment to Ukraine.” That would entail, in Vindman’s own words, Ukraine launching “land and amphibious attacks to gain a foothold in Crimea,” and moving on to seize Russia’s naval installation at Sevastopol.

Vindman may stand to financially gain from such an escalation. Politico revealed last year that that he’s heading a group called Trident Support, which wants to send American military contractors to Ukraine.

According to the documents, Vindman, who is of Ukrainian origin, is seeking $12 million for his project—$2 million for “initial operating capability” and another $10 million for “full operating capability.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

