Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from the Week June 15-22

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: EXCLUSIVE: Judicial Watch Asks a Judge to Review Trump Shooting 911 Call after Police Ignore Lawsuit

2:12: Israeli PM Claims Iran Was Responsible for Trump Assassination Attempts

3:40: Democratic Party-Aligned Group Covertly Working w/ Arizona AG in ‘Fake Electors’ Case

Democratic Party-Aligned Group Covertly Working w/ Arizona AG in ‘Fake Electors’ Case, Court Filing Reveals

 

5:30: Utah Senator Mike Lee Proposes Largest Public Land Sale in U.S. History

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

