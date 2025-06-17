Israeli PM Claims Iran Was Responsible for Trump Assassination Attempts

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a recent interview on Fox News that Iran was responsible for last year assassination attempts on President Donald Trump. No public evidence exists for such a claim.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as his country continues to lobby for U.S. support in its escalating war against Iran. Netanyahu reportedly told Fox News’s Bret Baier on Sunday that Iran “tried to assassinate President Trump twice.”

They are again doubling down on the claim that Iran was behind both attempts on Trump's life. If you've researched either attack you already know how much of an absurd lie this is. pic.twitter.com/Xoy0Y8bM0j — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) June 15, 2025

When Baier pressed him on that statement, Netanyahu said the following: “Through proxies, yes. They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one. He’s a decisive leader,” the Israeli PM said, citing Trump cancelling the Obama-negotiated nuclear deal, as well as his assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. “They also tried to kill me, but I’m his junior partner.”

There were two serious assassination attempts against Trump last year—one in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, and another at his Palm Beach golf course on Sept. 15—as well as a series of threats on his life.

The gunman in the Butler shooting, Thomas Crooks, has no known connections to Iran. Furthermore, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, both staunch Zionists, have also said there is no foreign connection to Butler. Furthermore, the FBI used the Israeli spyware firm Cellebrite to access Crooks’s electronic devices—so presumably the Israelis would know if any Iranian connections existed.

The other gunman, Ryan Routh, does have connections to Iranians via Ukraine, where he travelled to in 2022 after Russia invaded. In his self-published book, Routh talks about trying to obtain a visa to Iran to protest there.

“My most amazing engineer and partner with the drones was from Iran and one of the nicest young college students that tried to help me get a visa was from Iran,” Routh wrote in his book, which he self-published in 2023.

However, those Iranians may have been U.S. assets, given their participation in the West’s war against Russia. Moreover, Routh identified his “best partner” in Ukraine as an Israeli Jew.

“My best partner in Ukraine was a Jew from Israel and the hardest working, most giving person on the planet,” Routh said.

Along with Crooks and Routh, the Justice Department announced two cases last year involving purported Iranian plots to kill Trump.

One case involved a Pakistani man, Asif Merchant, trying to hire two undercover FBI agents who were posing as “hitmen.” The Merchant case looks similar to the supposed 2022 Iran plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton. In that case, the FBI claimed that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force tried assassinating Bolton—but the Iranian was never confirmed to be an IRGC-QF member, and the “assassin” he was trying to hire was an FBI informant.

Merchant has been held in solitary confinement since July 12.

UPDATE: Even though the so-called Iran-backed Trump assassin has been in solitary confinement since last July, the DOJ says he poses a risk to smuggle out recordings of the undercover FBI agents and informant who stung him. According to the DOJ, Merchant can smuggle the… https://t.co/2m9bSmdPk6 pic.twitter.com/sRoFFUrDRP — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 11, 2025

In the other supposed Trump assassination conspiracy case, one of the defendants, Farhad Shakeri, who’s residing in Iran, told the FBI in a phone interview that his government was plotting against Trump.

While Shakeri is one of the defendants, the government’s criminal complaint shows that he appears to have been snitching to the FBI in recent months. According to the charging papers, Shakeri participated in phone interviews with the FBI from Iran on Sept. 30, Oct. 8, Oct. 17, Oct. 28 and Nov. 7—ostensibly trading information in exchange for a sentence reduction for an unidentified individual.

The FBI admitted in the charging papers that Shakeri is a liar, but said his claims about Trump “appear to be truthful.” Shakeri is still in Iran.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.