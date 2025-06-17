Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Israeli PM Claims Iran Was Responsible for Trump Assassination Attempts

'My best partner in Ukraine was a Jew from Israel and the hardest working, most giving person on the planet...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the acceptance of Israel into the United States government's visa waiver program, in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2023. Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader's speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. (Chaim Goldberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a recent interview on Fox News that Iran was responsible for last year assassination attempts on President Donald Trump. No public evidence exists for such a claim.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as his country continues to lobby for U.S. support in its escalating war against Iran. Netanyahu reportedly told Fox News’s Bret Baier on Sunday that Iran “tried to assassinate President Trump twice.”

When Baier pressed him on that statement, Netanyahu said the following: “Through proxies, yes. They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one. He’s a decisive leader,” the Israeli PM said, citing Trump cancelling the Obama-negotiated nuclear deal, as well as his assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. “They also tried to kill me, but I’m his junior partner.”

There were two serious assassination attempts against Trump last year—one in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, and another at his Palm Beach golf course on Sept. 15—as well as a series of threats on his life.

The gunman in the Butler shooting, Thomas Crooks, has no known connections to Iran. Furthermore, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, both staunch Zionists, have also said there is no foreign connection to Butler. Furthermore, the FBI used the Israeli spyware firm Cellebrite to access Crooks’s electronic devices—so presumably the Israelis would know if any Iranian connections existed.

The other gunman, Ryan Routh, does have connections to Iranians via Ukraine, where he travelled to in 2022 after Russia invaded. In his self-published book, Routh talks about trying to obtain a visa to Iran to protest there.

“My most amazing engineer and partner with the drones was from Iran and one of the nicest young college students that tried to help me get a visa was from Iran,” Routh wrote in his book, which he self-published in 2023.

However, those Iranians may have been U.S. assets, given their participation in the West’s war against Russia. Moreover, Routh identified his “best partner” in Ukraine as an Israeli Jew.

“My best partner in Ukraine was a Jew from Israel and the hardest working, most giving person on the planet,” Routh said.

Along with Crooks and Routh, the Justice Department announced two cases last year involving purported Iranian plots to kill Trump.

One case involved a Pakistani man, Asif Merchant, trying to hire two undercover FBI agents who were posing as “hitmen.” The Merchant case looks similar to the supposed 2022 Iran plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton. In that case, the FBI claimed that a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force tried assassinating Bolton—but the Iranian was never confirmed to be an IRGC-QF member, and the “assassin” he was trying to hire was an FBI informant.

Merchant has been held in solitary confinement since July 12.

In the other supposed Trump assassination conspiracy case, one of the defendants, Farhad Shakeri, who’s residing in Iran, told the FBI in a phone interview that his government was plotting against Trump.

While Shakeri is one of the defendants, the government’s criminal complaint shows that he appears to have been snitching to the FBI in recent months. According to the charging papers, Shakeri participated in phone interviews with the FBI from Iran on Sept. 30, Oct. 8, Oct. 17, Oct. 28 and Nov. 7—ostensibly trading information in exchange for a sentence reduction for an unidentified individual.

The FBI admitted in the charging papers that Shakeri is a liar, but said his claims about Trump “appear to be truthful.” Shakeri is still in Iran.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Vietnam Central Bank Set to End Gold Import Monopoly
Next article
Trump Not Seeking Ceasefire w/ Israel, Iran as He Rushes to White House

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com