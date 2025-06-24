Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Cover-up? Fertility Clinic Bomber’s Alleged Accomplice Dies in Custody

The sudden death further obscures an already murky case, in which the FBI was reportedly seen in the bomber's neighborhood ahead of the attack...

Damage to a building is seen after an explosion in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The truth about the May 17 bombing of a fertility clinic in California may never be known now that the bomber’s alleged accomplice has died in federal custody just weeks after his arrest.

Prison officials said Tuesday that Daniel Park, 32, was found unresponsive in Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital. No cause of death was provided.

Park, of suburban Seattle, was accused of supplying chemicals to Guy Edward Bartkus of California, the bomber, who died in the May 17 explosion.

The sudden death further obscures an already murky case, in which the FBI was reportedly seen in the bomber’s neighborhood ahead of the attack. At the FBI’s press conference on May 19, a reporter from the area’s local News Channel 3 asked about the matter. The press conference was shut down immediately after her question.

“We had a reporter on scene at the Twentynine Palms area yesterday, and community members were telling her that there was an FBI presence there in the days leading up to that. Can you confirm that?” the reporter asked.

“I cannot,” responded Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

Another FBI official immediately piped in, ending the conference just as Davis was about to take another question: “OK folks, we’re done here.”

Park and Bartkus allegedly connected in fringe online forums over their shared beliefs against human procreation, authorities told reporters Wednesday. The blast gutted the fertility clinic in Palm Springs and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, with officials calling the attack terrorism and possibly the largest bomb scene ever in Southern California. The clinic was closed, and no embryos were damaged.

Park shipped 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Bartkus in January and bought another 90 pounds and had it shipped to him days before the explosion, authorities said. Park purchased ammonium nitrate online in several transactions between October 2022 and May 2025, according to a federal complaint.

Three days before Park visited him in January, Bartkus asked an AI chat application about explosives, detonation velocity, diesel and gasoline mixtures, the complaint said. The discussion centered on how to create the most powerful blast.

Authorities said Park traveled to California to experiment with them in the bomber’s garage months before the attack.

Park was taken into custody at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, after he was extradited from Poland, where he fled to four days after the attack. Park had been charged with providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from the Week June 15-22
Shaky Israel-Iran Ceasefire Appears To Hold After Trump Tells Israel To Stop the Bombing

