GOP Reps. Propose Bill to Halt Tax Dollars to Medical Schools Promoting Woke Racial Bias

Prior to becoming a 2016 presidential candidate and HUD secretary during the Trump administration, Carson was considered the world’s preeminent pediatric neurosurgeon—a fact made all the more remarkable by his having been raised in inner-city poverty by a single mother.

“I looked up the word equity: The quality of being fair or impartial,” he said.

“But the idea of being ruled in—or, in some cases, ruled out—based on attributes that have nothing to do with trying to create someone who can be a caring, compassionate and competent caregiver is not impartial,” he added. “It is partial. It is not fair. It is unfair. In fact, it is blatant discrimination.”

The EDUCATE Act—an acronym for Embracing anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula and Advancing Truth in Education—would ban race-based mandates at medical schools and accrediting institutions.

The EDUCATE Act will cut off federal funding to medical schools that force students or faculty to adopt certain beliefs; discriminate based on race or ethnicity; or have diversity, equity and inclusion offices or any functional equivalent.

The bill will also require accreditation agencies to check that their standards don’t push these practices, while still allowing instruction about health issues tied to race, or collecting data for statistics.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah—one of the few non-doctors speaking and member of the 1980 Super Bowl champion Raiders—said his physicians growing up in the 1960s around Tallahassee, Fla., were in positions because of their merit.

They were black like him, he said.

He also explained the real problem of getting blacks or other minorities to become physicians begins with the failures to educate, particularly reading, in grades K-12.

Owens said his son-in-law, who is not black, worked hard and was at the top of his class. He now owns his business.

“Based on DEI, because Chris doesn’t look like me, he’s a different color, he might not have the opportunity he has today,” Owens said.

“DEI promotes people and policies based on race, gender, religion and sexual orientation rather than merit, talent and hard work,” he said. “This is not the American dream.”

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm, told those assembled that he’d witnessed firsthand the pernicious impact of this corruption in the medical schools.

“One medical student recently told my organization, ‘I’ve learned more about pronouns than I have about kidney disease.’ And patients should be terrified about this kind of education.”

Among the core DEI topics being pushed in medical schools are intersectionality, oppression, colonization and white supremacy.

Goldfarb said the Association of American Medical Colleges, which effectively controls medical education, is behind the woke makeover.

“Precious classroom and clinical time is now devoted to such issues as climate change, homelessness, policing and other social issues that doctors cannot change,” he said. “The idealogues behind this trend don’t want a doctor, they want lobbyists in white coats.”

Dr. Tabia Lee, fired from her position as faculty director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at De Anza Community College in California, sued the institution on First Amendment rights.

She said she’s not affiliated with either major party, but each should have members wanting to pass the legislation.

“I come to you today as a lifelong educator, former DEI faculty director in the California community college system, who has up close and personal experience with toxic critical social justice DEI overtaking institutions of learning. “It’s important for us to educate, not indoctrinate.”

Kenny Xu, like Murphy an alumnus of Davidson College, was unsuccessful two weeks ago in a North Carolina Republican primary bid in the 13th Congressional District. Fright best describes what he sees and feels.

“DEI is strictly based on the critical race theory ideology, that America is systemically a racist country, that white people are racist, and in order to combat that, we have to be racist against white people, and against Southerners, and against conservatives,” Xu said.

“As a member of a southern state, and a conservative state, the fact that medical schools treat people and leverage people’s education to indulge them in critical race theory-based woke philosophy based on DEI really scares me,” he added.

Owens said bigotry is not embraced in any segment of society.

“As Americans, we disdain it,” he said.

“There are results that are very predictable when it comes to bigotry called DEI,” he added. “It is not a matter of if, but when and how many lives will be lost if we do not eradicate this from our medical system.”