Leftist Reporter’s ‘Creepy Obsession’ w/ Newly Legal Barron Trump Exposed

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A self-described former senior executive at NBC Universal came under fire on Wednesday after expressing an unusual fixation on Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump. Even more concerning was the resurfacing of old tweets.

“Barron Trump turns 18 today,” wrote Mike Sington in a since-deleted tweet to his over 100,000 followers, referencing Barron’s first birthday on May 20. “He’s fair game now.”

Sington’s post did not specify whether he referred to the notion that Barron, as the former first son, is “fair game” for political criticism or whether he had reached legal age for dating—critics on Twitter claimed Sington meant the latter.

The popular Libs of TikTok Twitter page, known for calling out left-wing radicals, described the tweet as “depraved.” In another post, the page resurfaced previous postings from Sington, highlighting his apparent admiration for the younger Trump.

But wait… It’s much worse than we thought… It appears NBC Exec Mike Sington has a very creepy obsession with Barron Trump going back years. https://t.co/cPKKwjKscE pic.twitter.com/i3Ba8293pW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2024

“Sington has a very creepy obsession with Barron Trump going back years,” the page added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sington worked for NBCUniversal for approximately 30 years as a director of operations, where he produced Studio Tour, a behind-the-scenes live show at Universal Parks and Resorts.

Since Donald Trump’s election, he has emerged as a vocal left-wing critic of the former president—but seemingly spared Donald Trump’s son from criticism.

Retired NBC exec Mike Sington, who was humiliated this morning after calling Barron Trump “fair game”, says he goes to drag shows and isn’t sure if they are inappropriate for children. He encourages young people to “come out” and says we should “live and let live” and stop… pic.twitter.com/RJfCLQvrTk — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) March 20, 2024

In tweets resurfaced by Libs of TikTok, Sington shared several photos of the former first son and complimented his height.

The tweets referenced included a 2018 post celebrating Barron Trump’s 12th birthday. In 2017, Sington posted four photos of the first son, with the simple caption: “Barron Trump is cool.”

In an even more disturbing post dated Aug. 28, 2020, Sington—who is gay—expressed his desire for Barron Trump to “be gay” and “end up marrying a guy.”

Everyone’s talking about how tall Barron Trump is (here towering over Mike Pence). For his family’s sake, I only wish him the best- that he be gay and ends up marrying a guy from a s**t hole country, and they buy a nice home together in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/qo7Y1Do5Dj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

In the same post, he commented on Trump’s height. Similarly, Sington hailed Trump as a potential model. “A very fashionable Barron towers over his father, who is 6’3”,” he wrote on Nov. 27, 2019.

Amid widespread backlash, Sington clarified the remarks he made about Barron Trump’s age on Wednesday.

“I posted he was ‘fair game’ now, meaning, as an adult, he’s ‘fair game’ for criticism from the press,” he told Newsweek.

He added, “Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed. I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive.”

Ironically, in 2021, Sington called on critics of the Trump family to “Leave Barron Trump alone.”