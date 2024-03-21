Nevada Next in Line for RNC Lawsuit over ‘Impossibly High’ Voter Rolls

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) On the heels of a similar suit in the state of Michigan, the Republican National Committee is suing the state of Nevada due to its “impossibly high” count of allegedly eligible voters on voter rolls, the Daily Wire reported.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar received the lawsuit Friday. It alleges that the state of Nevada, under Aguilar’s guidance, is failing to meet the election standards set by the National Voter Registration Act, which requires “clean and accurate” voter roles.

According to the RNC, five of the 17 counties in the state failed to keep appropriately clean voter-roll records.

Among those, “at least three Nevada counties have more registered voters than they have adult citizens who are over the age of 18,” the lawsuit alleges. “That number of voters is impossibly high.”

The state, in recent years under Democratic leadership, has been notoriously bad at keeping the appropriate records and following mandatory election procedures.

Newly elected RNC co-chair Michael Whatley penned a press release on Monday explaining the lawsuit, writing that Nevada had shirked its duty to conduct free and fair elections.

“Nevada has universal mail voting and no voter ID requirement, which makes Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar’s failure to comply with the NVRA and provide accurate voter rolls all the more concerning,” he wrote.

“Securing clean voter rolls in Nevada is a critical step towards ensuring that it will be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Whatley added.

Nevada, however, is not the only state failing to keep clean voter rolls.

Earlier this month, the RNC announced that it will sue Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson because the Democrat-run state continues to allow large numbers of fake voters onto its rolls.

The lawsuit alleges that Benson also violated the National Voter Registration Act’s requirement to maintain up-to-date voter rolls, though to a greater degree than even Nevada.

Since Whatley and Lara Trump became RNC co-chairs, the organization already has filed more than 80 election-integrity lawsuits across 23 different states.

In taking a more serious approach to winning in 2024, Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump—announced recently that “we also have to start thinking about legal ballot harvesting, something we have never embraced as a party.”

After facing heavy losses in 2020 and 2022 due to the dubious practice, which Democrat officials have codified as law in many blue states, along with mail-in ballots and relaxed security standards, acceptance has become a matter of imperative, whether Republicans approve in principle or not.

“We are going to start doing it now,” Lara Trump added.