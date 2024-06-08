Quantcast
Google Snubs 160,000 Normandy Heroes, Celebrates Lesbians Instead

'Apparently, screaming loudly about one’s sexual desires is as brave or braver than exiting the ramp of a Higgins Boat and meeting the MG 42 and its 1,500-rounds-per-minute firing rate..'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Google sign
A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Instead of acknowledging, celebrating and honoring an estimated 160,000 soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, the far-left Google decided to celebrate a female writer who became popular only because leftist elites pushed her works, which were about her lesbian relationships. 

Google spent the 80th anniversary of D-Day “Celebrating Jeanne Córdova” by inserting a cartoon image of the lesbian author and activist on the main page of the leftist search engine that hides explicitly conservative websites from people’s results, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Córdova died in 2016 at the age of 67 in Los Angeles, far from German machine-gun fire, according to the Wikipedia page Google pushed as its top result for the writer who became recognized only for her sexuality.

The far-left company wrote on the “doodle” that it chose Córdova because of the company’s embrace of LGBT “pride” throughout June.

“In honor of Pride Month, today’s Doodle celebrates lesbian Chicana activist, feminist and author Jeanne Córdova, who is widely known for her leadership in the LGBTQ+ rights movement,” the company wrote.

People who clicked on its celebration of the leftist political activist were also invited by Google to “learn more” about her.

Google also included quotes from the author, such as “It’s the job of the young to push the societal envelope” and “It is wonderful to have had a life’s cause.” The author said the last phrase before she comfortably died, far away from mortar and artillery fire.

The company also wrote about how the author was “bringing people together,” despite that her sexual orientation and radical political activism were doing completely the opposite.

“Apparently, screaming loudly about one’s sexual desires is as brave or braver than exiting the ramp of a Higgins Boat and meeting the MG 42 and its 1,500-rounds-per-minute firing rate,” the news source noted.
