Quantcast
Saturday, June 8, 2024

Russia Sends Ships Off America’s Coast

'While we are disappointed that Cuba has likely agreed to host visiting Russian ships, we are not surprised...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin / IMAGE: NBC News via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Russia’s navy will send three ships and a nuclear-powered submarine to Cuba next week to conduct military drills with the communist country.

The frigate “GORSHKOV,” the nuclear-powered submarine “KAZAN,” the “PASHIN” fleet sea tanker and the salvage tug “NIKOLAI CHIKER” will arrive at the port of Havana on June 12, 2024, and will stay until June 17, 2024, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, the Daily Wire reported.

“[The visit was] consistent with the historically friendly relations existing between Cuba and the Russian Federation and strictly abides by the international regulations [so] their stop-over in our country does not represent any threat to the region,” Cuba said.

In its statement, Cuba said Russian sailors would participate in the planned training exercises and “go on a tour around places of historical and cultural interest.”

The military exercises will include “heightened naval and air activity near the United States,” an American official said.

“While we are disappointed that Cuba has likely agreed to host visiting Russian ships, we are not surprised,” the official said, later confirming the statement from Cuba that the submarine “is not carrying nuclear weapons and poses no direct threat to the national security of the United States.”

Even though these types of exercises are common, they have “ratcheted up because of U.S. support to Ukraine and exercise activity in support of our NATO allies,” the official added.

The most recent development in the U.S.’s support for Ukraine was Joe Biden’s decision to authorize Ukrainian forces to use American weapons to attack targets inside Russia only if the strikes are defensive, the news source reported.

Ukraine already used this opportunity earlier this week by using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to destroy Russian S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems that were initially designed to shoot down aircraft but have been used to attack the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Google Snubs 160,000 Normandy Heroes, Celebrates Lesbians Instead
Next article
Full-Time Jobs Disappear Under Biden, Americans Desperate to Take Any Part-Time Gig

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com