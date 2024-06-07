Corrupt Ariz. ‘Gov.’ Katie Hobbs Investigated for Bribery, Fraud

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported that a corrupt Democrat Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will unexpectedly launch a criminal investigation into Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz., over a pay-to-play scheme.

These allegations came up after it was discovered that a dark money group received significant donations, the Gateway Pundit reported. As a result of that, the group was used for Hobbs’ inaugural events, potentially influencing state contract decisions.

GOP State Legislators called Hobb’s ethical conduct into question after she solicited donations of up to $250,000 using a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group for inaugural events, the news source reported.

The nonprofit used by Hobbs shares an address with Coppersmith Brockelman PLC, the Democrat law firm that represented her in Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 midterm election.

Sunshine Residential Homes and its affiliates were among the donors to Hobbs’s inauguration, contributing a lot of money and later receiving a rate increase for their youth group home services.

“DCS approved what amounts to a nearly 60% increase in the rate that Sunshine Residential Homes Inc. charges to care for a child for a day, meaning potentially millions of dollars more going to the company at taxpayers’ expense,” the Arizona Republic reporter, Stacey Barchenger, said.

Sunshine Residential Homes was the only standard group home provider that was approved for any rate increase during Hobbs’s tenure.

In December 2022, Sunshine Residential Homes initially sought a 20% rate increase, which DCS denied on Feb. 6, 2023. Three days later, the company donated $100,000 to a dark-money fund created by Hobbs’ campaign.

The company made two six-figure donations totaling 200,000 to the Arizona Democratic Party when Hobbs was running for governor. Sunshine’s CEO and his wife also personally donated nearly the maximum amount, 5,000 each, to her campaign. After the election, the company donated another $200,000, with $100,000 going directly to Hobbs’s inauguration fund through her dark money group.

Additionally, Sunshine’s Director of Programs, who had previously worked for DCS for a decade before joining the company in 2022, also donated $5,000 to Hobbs’s campaign on the same day as his boss.

State Sen. T. J. Shope, R-Ariz., wrote about the crime, urging Mayes to punish Hobbs.

Today’s article on @azcentral by @sbarchenger brings many legal questions that are both criminal and civil in nature. I call for @AZAGMayes and/or Maricopa County Attorney @Rachel1Mitchell to investigate this matter. We must find the truth of what @GovernorHobbs knew and at what… pic.twitter.com/CVbyU6vnSs — T.J. Shope (@TJShope) June 6, 2024

“The Criminal Division of the Attorney General’s Office is statutorily authorized to investigate the allegations and offenses outlined in your letter. To that end, the Attorney General’s Office will be opening an investigation,” Mayes’ criminal division chief, Nick Klingerman, responded to the politician in a letter.