Gloves Off: Biden Fed Up w/ Obama and Pelosi over Election Coup

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden is reportedly fed up with his pals, former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over what many are calling a coup d’état within the Democratic Party’s nomination process.

Several people close to Biden told the New York Times on Friday that the embattled president sees Pelosi as “the main instigator” and Obama as “the puppet master behind the scenes” in efforts to remove him from the 2024 race.

Biden’s anger seems to be triggered by a plethora of leaks and stories from anonymous sources suggesting he has considered passing the torch to a successor, likely Kamala Harris, his equally unpopular vice president.

According to the Washington Post, 37 lawmakers have called on Biden to exit the ticket. One of those lawmakers is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a close Pelosi ally who many believe got Pelosi’s approval before backstabbing Biden.

Despite these demands, Biden has pledged to remain in the race ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America,” Biden wrote following President Donald Trump’s monumental Republican National Convention.

While Obama has not publicly called on Biden to step down, he has also not defended him since the “bloodbath” presidential debate, perhaps aware of his former vice president’s cognitive decline.

As reported by the Times, a source close to Obama admitted that the former president was “startled and shaken by how much Mr. Biden had aged and seemed disoriented” at a multi-million-dollar fundraiser. Viral video showed Biden frozen while cheering the crowd at the fundraiser, prompting Obama to direct Biden to the exit.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

While the Times does not specify who its sources were, former Obama aides Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer criticized the White House for scolding them over comments made on Pod Save America—a podcast launched by former “Obama bros.”