Friday, June 28, 2024

Triumphant Trump Overwhelms Senile Biden, Exposes Dem’s Failing Health

'He can be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office. Joe could be a convicted felon...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden and Trump Debate (Source: Screenshot / CNN)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump emerged victorious in his CNN debate against President Joe Biden, exposing the 81-year-old president as struggling with coherence, plagued by a raspy voice and appearing visibly confused. 

As soon as Biden took the stage, his voice was noticeably strained and his gait was nearly forced. His fragility was particularly evident in his attempt to defend his administration’s handling of the economy amid rising inflation and financial insecurity. 

Biden specifically claimed, “[We’re] making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with… the COVID. Excuse me, with… dealing with everything we have to do with — look — if — we finally beat Medicare.” 

In response, a fired-up Trump interjected, “Well he’s right. He did beat Medicaid. Beat it to death.”

Later in the debate, during a discussion on immigration, Trump seized on Biden’s disjointed statements, remarking, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.” 

Downplaying the tragic murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien, Biden implied that other girls face similar fates, saying, “Here’s the deal, there’s a lot of young women who get raped by their in-laws, by their spouses, brothers and sisters.” 

Riley was murdered by an illegal alien admitted by the Biden administration through the baffling open border policies, authorities allege.

Throughout the debate, Trump underscored the consequences of Biden’s immigration policies, highlighting the dangers of admitting a record number of illegal aliens.

But Trump’s critique and Biden’s verbal blunders did not end there. 

Biden’s inconsistencies extended to rambling about “1,000 trillionaires in America,” boasting about an imaginary successful Afghanistan withdrawal (13 U.S. servicemen died under Biden’s watch) and falsely claiming the Border Patrol union endorsed him (it didn’t). 

The list of demonstrably false claims continued: Biden wrongly stated his son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq (he didn’t), and stumbled while falsely denying raising taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year (he did).

In response, Trump hit back hard. 

When Biden called him a “convicted felon,” Trump retorted: “When he talks about a convicted felon, his son is a convicted felon. … He can be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office. Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he’s done.” 

The contrast in energy, sharpness, and wit was stark, likely raising further concerns among Democrats ahead of the 2024 general election, where Trump currently enjoys strong poll numbers and a growing base of support.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
