Biden Freezes at Fundraiser Days After Wandering Off at G7 Summit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to freeze shortly after being interviewed at a multi-million dollar fundraiser filled with Hollywood celebrities.

At one point, Biden was rescued by former President Barack Obama, who also attended the high-profile event.

The incident occurred after Biden and Obama participated in a 45-minute interview with comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday night, the New York Post reported.

As the interview concluded, Kimmel, Obama, and Biden stood up to applause from the audience, some of whom had paid up to $500,000 to see the three men promote leftist talking points

Seemingly mesmerized by the audience, Biden stood still without moving for roughly ten seconds, as seen in a viral video.

Obama waved at the audience and attempted to exit, but Biden remained stationary.

Seconds later, Obama grabbed Biden by the hand and directed him backstage. Only then did Biden begin to walk away, with Obama placing his hand on the president’s back—similar to how First Lady Jill Biden often escorts him at events and when boarding Air Force One.

This incident comes as Americans grow increasingly concerned about Biden’s mental acuity. At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, and his age has become a central issue in the 2024 presidential election, according to several polls.

Just on Thursday, Biden caused concerns while in southern Italy for a G7 Summit focused on Ukrainian funding.

During a skydiving demonstration with the seven world leaders, the president was caught on video wandering away from the main event.

Biden’s odd behavior prompted the intervention of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Video footage showed Meloni tapping Biden and directing him back to the demonstration. What had distracted Biden? A group of technicians preparing a parachute.

A diplomat who attended the G7 summit described Biden as “the worst he has ever been.”

These are just a few examples in a growing list of Biden mishaps. The president has mistakenly cited meetings with world leaders who have been deceased for decades, confused the names of presidents, read off teleprompter instructions, stumbled over his words and botched speeches and historical quotes.

He has tripped and stumbled repeatedly, requiring special shoes for better stability, and the stairs on Air Force One have been reshaped to feature smaller steps.