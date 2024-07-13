Cat Fight: Obama Bros Rebuke Biden for Leaking ‘Stupid S**t’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former Obama aides have pushed back against alleged White House leaks accusing them of drafting George Clooney’s op-ed, which calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer, both former aides to the Obama White House and now co-hosts of the Pod Save America, responded to Biden’s aides who suggested they are behind the push to oust Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.

“The incompetence of spending your time fighting Pod Save America, David Axelrod, George Clooney… and the most popular figure in the Democratic Party at a time when you’re struggling… is f**king insane,” Pfeiffer said on Friday.

Biden campaign has declared war on Pod Save America. The White House is apparently telling reporters Jon Favreau wrote Clooney’s op-ed. pic.twitter.com/9ZAWYQ9eRJ — Joe (@JoePostingg) July 12, 2024

Favreau chimed in, calling the White House’s attack against them “stupid s**t.”

Fueling Favreau’s fiery response are comments from Biden advisers to The New York Times, describing him and his podcast co-hosts as “operatives who worked for a cerebral, cool-guy president and never understood the world.”

Also at the center of Favreau’s anger are White House-led leaks suggesting he ghostwrote Clooney’s infamous op-ed, in which Clooney admitted to witnessing Biden’s cognitive decline and urged him to step down.

“That’s the rumor that a bunch of outlets were ready to go with until they finally reached to me,” Favreau said, laughing. “You have bigger f**king fish to fry. Why are you spending time on us for? Go f**king beat Donald Trump … or help your candidate be on message and deliver messages.”

“I mean, it was a well-written op-ed so it’s kind of a compliment,” Pfeiffer responded, seemingly mocking the rumors.

Pfeiffer later added, “They’re so focused on remaining the nominee that they’ve lost the thread that the goal is to be re-elected.”

The podcast co-hosts’ remarks come as Biden allies fight tooth and nail to quell mounting calls for Biden to pass the torch to a different nominee, as several polls suggest former President Donald Trump is cruising back to the White House.

Central to these polls is Biden’s evident cognitive decline, frequent gaffes, forced gait, inability to speak coherently and constant states of confusion.