Saturday, July 20, 2024

Historic Church Devastated by Fire

'First Baptist Dallas will endure...'

Firefighters battle a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(Headline USA) A fire all but destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas, sending smoke billowing over the city but causing no deaths or injuries, Dallas firefighters said.

The fire in the Texas Historic Landmark, a Victorian-style red brick church built in 1890, was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday, and contained about three hours later, firefighters said.

“We think it may have started in the basement and then gone on to the second floor but until we clear it out and do an investigation we won’t know” the cause, interim Fire Chief Justin Ball told KDFW-TV.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Saturday morning.

“We are grateful that no one was injured … and are thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our historic sanctuary,” senior Pastor Robert Jeffress said.

“We just had 2,000 children and volunteers on campus for Vacation Bible School earlier in the day.”

Jeffress, a close supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, told WFAA-TV that he intends to hold services in a modern worship center next door to the historic sanctuary on Sunday.

Jeffress expressed sadness over the loss of his sanctuary, but gratitude for the preservation of his church.

“I’m grateful that the church is not bricks and mortar or wood. It’s people,” he said, according to Todd Starnes.

“First Baptist Dallas will endure.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

