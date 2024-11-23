Gallego Ducks Questions on Relationship w/ Maricopa Official after Shady Win

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Rep. Ruben Gallego, D–Ariz., recently refused to answer any of the uncomfortable questions about why and how he “won” the Senate seat in Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit’s reporter recently confronted Gallego while he was walking back to his apartment.

“I know you have this real cushy-cushy friendship with [Maricopa County’s official] Stephen Richer. You guys were neighbors. Did he help you fix the vote count in the election with Kari Lake? The guy who hates Kari Lake, did he help you out at all with the vote totals? Or was it your family ties to the cartel? Is that why you are against President [Donald] Trump’s border security measures? Because of your cartel daddy?” the reporter said.

After asking Gallego if he would respond to any of the questions and not receiving a response, the reporter continued asking questions.

“How close are you to Stephen Richer? Do you think it’s fair for Stephen Richer, who is suing Kari Lake, to be counting the votes? Do you think that it’s fair that Stephen Richer wants to make ‘life h-ll’ for Kari Lake? That’s an actual quote. What do you think of that? Is it just nice because it benefits you?” the reporter said before Gallego could escape by entering the building where he lives.

Gallego refused to answer any of the reporter’s questions after the Arizona Senate election, in which Gallego’s opponent, Lake, was winning, as reported by many conservatives at the time.

However, after that, people started noticing that Gallego was getting a lot of votes, even though it previously looked like he would lose the election. Many conservatives claimed that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

While conservative lawyers and activists were working on ensuring fair elections in the state, James O’Keefe’s investigative team discovered that Gallego “hates” Lake and “wants her to die.” It was also revealed that Richer was not a fan of Lake either, claiming he wanted to “make life h-ll” for her.

Eventually, the Democrats were able to steal the Senate seat for Gallego successfully. Soon after the mainstream media claimed that Gallego “won,” Lake released a video thanking the people who supported her and voted for her.

Lake’s “loss” looks even more unrealistic considering that Arizonans voted for Trump, another Republican who wanted to implement pr-closed border policies.

Soon after, Lake was spotted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, and some suggested that Trump might appoint her chairman of the Federal Election Committee in his administration.