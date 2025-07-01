Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from the Week June 23-29

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: FBI Still Defending Undercover Agent Who Provoked Garland Shooting in Ongoing Appeal

2:20: Trump Declares War on GOP Dissenter Thomas Massie Ahead of 2026 Primary

4:25: Dan Bongino Tells Murdered Fireman’s Wife that July 13 Butler Gunman Acted Alone

6:00: Nearly 8 Years Later, Body Cam Footage Emerges of 1st Officer to Enter Las Vegas Shooter’s Hotel

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.