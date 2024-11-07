Kari Lake Still Has Chance to Win Election

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kari Lake, a Republican running for Senator in Arizona against Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is currently losing the election but still has a chance to win.

The Election Hub on the Daily Wire showed that as of Wednesday, Lake had 1,145,947 votes (47.7%), and Gallego had 1,205,927 votes (50.2%). According to the results, 72% of votes have been counted.

“GOP SOURCE IN AZ: Kari Lake has a 60-70% chance of victory right now, given the outstanding ballots. If true, wow. Just, wow,” political strategist @RedEaglePatriot wrote.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also stated on Twitter that Lake could win this election.

“Kari Lake has a chance of winning. We will be streaming TONIGHT to go over all of this. There are over 1 million votes outstanding, and she’s currently only down 59,000 votes. Lots of RED votes left to count. Trump expanding his margins which could carry Kari,” he wrote.

Assistant News Director at Florida Voice Eric Daugherty, who has been reporting on polls nationwide throughout this election cycle, also claimed that Lake may defeat Gallego.

“Hearing that people with the data believe Kari Lake has a VERY good chance at pulling this off in Arizona. A LOT of vote outstanding,” he wrote.

Lake herself acknowledged that she could still win, but people need to help her.

“Arizona, this race is going to go down to the wire! We need ALL HANDS ON DECK to cure ballots and ensure the vote of every Arizonan counts. Go to https://tpaction.com/cure and get involved NOW,” she wrote.

Political strategist R.C. Maxwell also urged Americans to “cure” the ballots in Arizona.

“ARIZONA: We can still pick up a U.S. Senate seat. If you want to help cure ballots, visit http://TPAction.com/Cure and join the effort! @KariLake’s victory is the last domino to fall!” he wrote.

