Conservatives Allege Dems Are Stealing Election from Kari Lake

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Many conservatives online started suggesting that Democrats are trying to steal the election from Republican Kari Lake in Arizona and give the Senate seat to Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

“Apparently, in Arizona, everyone who voted for Kamala also voted for @KariLake. And there are almost 47,000 fewer votes for Senator than for President. I don’t believe this sh!t for a second,” @zypldot wrote.

Apparently, in Arizona, everyone who voted for Kamala also voted for @KariLake

And there are almost 47,000 fewer votes for Senator than for President.

I don't believe this sh!t for a second. pic.twitter.com/fypoKh61ar — Zypldot (@zypldot) November 6, 2024

Other conservatives also claimed that there was no way that people who voted for Donald Trump would also vote for Gallego.

“I’m calling fraud in Arizona… there’s no way there’s that many people who voted for Trump but not Kari Lake. The race is far from over, but regardless, there’s investigating that needs to be done,” @KAndersonAkron wrote.

I’m calling fraud in Arizona… there’s no way there’s that many people who voted for Trump but not Kari Lake. The race is far from over but regardless there’s investigating that needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/xFX8IIJhY4 — Kristopher J. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KAndersonAkron) November 7, 2024

Even Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch criticized Maricopa County.

“What is happening in Maricopa County right now is election corruption,” he wrote.

What is happening in Maricopa County right now is election corruption. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 7, 2024

A pro-Trump lawyer, Harmeet K. Dhillon, who was responsible for ensuring that Arizona would not steal the 2024 election, told conservatives on Twitter that everything is under control.

“Arizona update: there are lawyers and trained observers monitoring tabulation of ballots, duplicating, and adjudication until we are done. I’m in constant touch with Kari’s lawyers and supporters about this and we are watching every ballot drop, as is @AZGOP, @GinaSwoboda,” she wrote.

Arizona update: there are lawyers and trained observers monitoring tabulation of ballots, duplicating, and adjudication until we are done. I’m in constant touch with Kari’s lawyers and supporters about this and we are watching every ballot drop, as is @AZGOP @GinaSwoboda. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 7, 2024

Republican Chairman Michael Whatley responded to Dhillon’s social media post, thanking her for her work.

“Thank you to @pnjaban and the @GOP lawyers on the ground in Arizona. We will do everything it takes to ensure a fair, accurate, secure and transparent election,” he wrote.

Thank you to @pnjaban and the @GOP lawyers on the ground in Arizona. We will do everything it takes to ensure a fair, accurate, secure and transparent election. https://t.co/qMUtcCB8y7 — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 7, 2024

James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media also reported on Thursday that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer had deleted his account on Twitter after it was reported that ballots are counted suspiciously slowly, even though there are states like Florida that counted all of their ballots on Tuesday.

“This comes after @OKeefeMedia Group’s release of footage of Maricopa County Election Trainers claiming they cannot stop third-party ballot harvesting, with one stating, ‘It’s not our job to police that,'” he wrote.

JUST IN: Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (@stephen_richer) has deleted his X account, following reports of slow ballot counting. This comes after @OKeefeMedia Group's release of footage of Maricopa County Election Trainers claiming they cannot stop third party ballot… https://t.co/pH4NlBtmMl pic.twitter.com/fZqPqtKmCT — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 7, 2024

Lake can still win the election, especially considering that people there voted for Trump and Dhillon’s team is watching the election closely.