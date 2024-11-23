Quantcast
Friday, November 22, 2024

Trump Reassures Voters that Deep-State Mike Rogers Won’t Be FBI Director

'I have never even given it a thought...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: @bennyjohnson via X

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, stated on Friday that former RINO Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., would not be considered to be the FBI director.

“Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It’s not happening — In his own words, ‘I have never even given it a thought.’ Not happening,” Scavino wrote.

The New York Post’s inside source also confirmed that Trump never considered hiring Rogers in the first place.

Conservatives celebrated the recent news on Twitter while also stating that they hoped that they would never see a corrupt politician being in control of the FBI.

“Great news. Here’s to hoping Trey Gowdy’s name isn’t in the mix, either. Recall that Trey Gowdy’s FBI boosterism and garbage legal advice got a Republican congressman convicted in a bogus FBI entrapment setup,” CEO and co-founder of The Federalist Sean Davis wrote.

Author Hans Mahncke also suggested that Trump and his allies remove the person who fed the idea to the media, which caused a lot of confusion and panic.

“Find out who seeded the Rogers story with the media, remove that individual or group, and spare everyone a lot of problems over the next four years,” he wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. also celebrated the recent comments from his father.

“Winning,” he wrote.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also stated that not even considering Rogers for this position was a “wise move.”

Others also made fun of the fact that so many conservatives believed that the mainstream media was telling the truth when it was reporting on Trump picking Rogers.

“Wait… you mean to tell me unverified reports from the MSM are not always true? Imagine that,” @WarClandestine wrote.

The news about Trump picking Rogers came from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who became infamous for exposing her Trump Derangement Syndrome to all Americans during a town hall with Trump.

However, it didn’t stop conservatives from assuming the worst, going as far as saying that the Deep State controls Trump.

We are about to see if Trump is controlled by the deep state with his FBI director pick. If he picks Mike Rogers, then all that hard work was for nothing, and our country is screwed. @realDonaldTrump, @TeamTrump, @TrumpWarRoom, don’t let your voters down,” Hodgetwins wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
