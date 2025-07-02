Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Ex-FBI Agent Charged in Jan. 6 Protest Now Working on DOJ Weaponization Task Force

Wise, who worked as a special agent or supervisory special agent for the FBI from 2004 through 2017, was arrested in Oregon on Capitol protest-related misdemeanor charges in May 2023...

Posted by Ken Silva
Jared Wise
Former FBI agent Jared Wise was arrested for illegally entering the Capitol on J6. Photo: DOJ

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former FBI agent Jared Wise knows all about government weaponization.

Charged for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, Wise once had an FBI informant allegedly steal $190,000 from him—and when he reported the theft to his former employer, agents refused to investigate. In fact, the FBI went as far as investigate Wise for trying to contact the informant who allegedly stole from him.

Now, Wise is working on a Justice Department task force designed to address injustices like the one he faced. The former FBI supervisory agent is reportedly serving as a counselor to Justice Department pardon attorney Ed Martin Jr., who also serves as director of the working group.

A department spokesperson declined to comment. The New York Times was first to report on Wise’s appointment.

Wise, who worked as a special agent or supervisory special agent for the FBI from 2004 through 2017, was arrested in Oregon on Capitol protest-related misdemeanor charges in May 2023.

Wise repeatedly shouted, “Kill ’em!” as he watched rioters assaulting officers outside the Capitol, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Wise clapped his hands and raised his arms ”in triumph” after he entered the building through the Senate wing door, the affidavit says. He left the building about nine minutes after entering.

Wise was on trial in Washington when Trump returned to the White House in January and immediately pardoned, commuted prison sentences or ordered the dismissal of cases for all of the nearly 1,600 protestors.

Wise is also a former Project Veritas contractor.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

