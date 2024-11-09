Kari Lake Gets Closer to Defeating Opponent

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican Kari Lake has pulled closer to Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in the state’s U.S. Senate race, which means she could eventually win the election.

As of Friday, Decision Desk HQ indicated Lake has 1,353,785 votes (48.4%), and Gallego has 1,386,202 (49.5%).

On Thursday, Kari Lake War Room reported that Maricopa County released more results that day, with Lake getting 40,422 votes (57.39%) and Gallego getting 28,789 votes (40,88%).

LONG-AWAITED MARICOPA DROP 🔴 – LAKE: 40,422 (57.39%) 🔵 – GALLEGO: 28,789 (40.88%) VERY GOOD! 👍 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 8, 2024

Republican strategist Alex Nicoll also reported on Friday that Yavapai County dropped more ballots, which resulted in Lake getting 4,095 votes (59.96%) and Gallego getting 2,645 votes (38.73%).

NEW Yavapai County Drop 🔴LAKE: 4,095 (59.96%) 🔵GALLEGO: 2,645 (38.73%) 🟡OTHER: 89 (1.3%)#AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 9, 2024

Some conservatives urged others to help “cure” ballots to ensure Lake’s victory.

“Hurry! Stop everything! Help cure ballots so that every legal vote for @KariLake is counted. Go to https://tpaction.com/cure RIGHT NOW!” @BerryRazi wrote.

Hurry! Stop everything! Help cure ballots so that every legal vote for @KariLake is counted. Go to https://t.co/20nv7K3Jyk RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/KJQT6slKGy — Phenomenology (@BerryRazi) November 9, 2024

The investigative journalists who work for James O’Keefe also revealed on Friday that, according to a former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., aide, Gallego “hates” Lake and “wants her to die.” This could explain why residents of the state who voted for Donald Trump suddenly started voting for pro-open border leftist Gallego.

BREAKING: Former Sen. Sinema Aide Claims Ruben Gallego “Hates” Kari Lake, “Wants Her to Die;” Alleges Sinema Is Positioning for ASU Presidency in Possible Quid Pro Quo pic.twitter.com/3inPfR16W2 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2024

“Corruption is already getting exposed,” founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk wrote in response to O’Keefe Media’s recent report.

BREAKING: James O'Keefe just exposed that: Ruben Gallego hates Kari Lake so much that "he wants her to die." Sen. Sinema had an unwritten rule that ASU gets whatever it wants, setting herself up for President of the university. Corruption is already getting exposed. https://t.co/RtQVtPWD7w — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2024

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who is currently counting votes in the state’s election race, previously wanted to “make life hell for Kari Lake” while also calling himself “anti-MAGA.”

“Can Arizona PLEASE get some unbiased election officials?! I have great confidence that @azjustinheap will restore faith in our elections!” Lake wrote.

Can Arizona PLEASE get some unbiased election officials?!

I have great confidence that @azjustinheap will restore faith in our elections! https://t.co/yDVI3jAJPa — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 9, 2024

Conservatives previously questioned the elections in Arizona, claiming that Democrats are trying to steal the election by placing Gallego in the Senate while Trump supporters celebrate their massive Tuesday victory.

“Apparently, in Arizona, everyone who voted for Kamala also voted for @KariLake. And there are almost 47,000 fewer votes for Senator than for President. I don’t believe this sh!t for a second,” @zypldot wrote.

Apparently, in Arizona, everyone who voted for Kamala also voted for @KariLake

And there are almost 47,000 fewer votes for Senator than for President.

I don't believe this sh!t for a second. pic.twitter.com/fypoKh61ar — Zypldot (@zypldot) November 6, 2024

Even Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch criticized Maricopa County for trying to steal the election from Lake.

“What is happening in Maricopa County right now is election corruption,” he wrote.

What is happening in Maricopa County right now is election corruption. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 7, 2024

However, pro-Trump lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon told conservatives in a recent Twitter statement that her team is observing the ballot counting and that everything is under control.

“Arizona update: there are lawyers and trained observers monitoring tabulation of ballots, duplicating, and adjudication until we are done. I’m in constant touch with Kari’s lawyers and supporters about this and we are watching every ballot drop, as is @AZGOP, @GinaSwoboda,” she wrote.