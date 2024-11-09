Quantcast
Saturday, November 9, 2024

Kari Lake Gets Closer to Defeating Opponent

'On Thursday, Kari Lake War Room reported that Maricopa County released more results that day, with Lake getting 40,422 votes (57.39%) and Gallego getting 28,789 votes (40,88%)...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kari Lake
Kari Lake / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican Kari Lake has pulled closer to Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in the state’s U.S. Senate race, which means she could eventually win the election.

As of Friday, Decision Desk HQ indicated Lake has 1,353,785 votes (48.4%), and Gallego has 1,386,202 (49.5%).

On Thursday, Kari Lake War Room reported that Maricopa County released more results that day, with Lake getting 40,422 votes (57.39%) and Gallego getting 28,789 votes (40,88%).

Republican strategist Alex Nicoll also reported on Friday that Yavapai County dropped more ballots, which resulted in Lake getting 4,095 votes (59.96%) and Gallego getting 2,645 votes (38.73%).

Some conservatives urged others to help “cure” ballots to ensure Lake’s victory.

Hurry! Stop everything! Help cure ballots so that every legal vote for @KariLake is counted. Go to tpaction.com/cure RIGHT NOW!” @BerryRazi wrote.

The investigative journalists who work for James O’Keefe also revealed on Friday that, according to a former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., aide, Gallego “hates” Lake and “wants her to die.” This could explain why residents of the state who voted for Donald Trump suddenly started voting for pro-open border leftist Gallego.

“Corruption is already getting exposed,” founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk wrote in response to O’Keefe Media’s recent report.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who is currently counting votes in the state’s election race, previously wanted to “make life hell for Kari Lake” while also calling himself “anti-MAGA.”

“Can Arizona PLEASE get some unbiased election officials?! I have great confidence that @azjustinheap will restore faith in our elections!” Lake wrote.

Conservatives previously questioned the elections in Arizona, claiming that Democrats are trying to steal the election by placing Gallego in the Senate while Trump supporters celebrate their massive Tuesday victory.

“Apparently, in Arizona, everyone who voted for Kamala also voted for @KariLake. And there are almost 47,000 fewer votes for Senator than for President. I don’t believe this sh!t for a second,” @zypldot wrote.

Even Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch criticized Maricopa County for trying to steal the election from Lake.

“What is happening in Maricopa County right now is election corruption,” he wrote.

However, pro-Trump lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon told conservatives in a recent Twitter statement that her team is observing the ballot counting and that everything is under control.

Arizona update: there are lawyers and trained observers monitoring tabulation of ballots, duplicating, and adjudication until we are done. I’m in constant touch with Kari’s lawyers and supporters about this and we are watching every ballot drop, as is @AZGOP, @GinaSwoboda,” she wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden-Harris Admin Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Pro-Trump Homes after Major Hurricane
Next article
Trump Sends Resignation Letter to McDonald’s

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com