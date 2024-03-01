Ga. Victim Laken Riley Blamed for Fighting Back against Killer 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A media outlet has suggested that Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student, may have caused her demise by resisting her alleged attacker, an illegal alien from Venezuela.

On Thursday, WSB-TV Atlanta published a report citing a source to shed light on what might have ignited 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra to reportedly murder the beloved 22-year-old woman as she jogged along a trail in Athens, Georgia.

Former Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent John Lang Jr., examining warrant records, assessed that Riley’s forceful response to the attack could have scared the accused assailant.

“In this case, the offender was met with resistance which he wasn’t expecting, and it got overpowering and he couldn’t control it and he restored to violence,” Lang stated.

WSB-TV reported that the illegal alien stands at 5’7″ and weighs 185 pounds, while Riley’s height and weight are not immediately clear. Lang suggested that she likely pushed back against the attacker.

“But he didn’t know what he was in for and I suspect she probably fought back,” Lang added. “He’s not a very big fellow and he may have been overwhelmed by her size and her strengths and tenacity to fight back.”

Local law enforcement officials alleged that Riley attempted to make a 911 call but was prevented from doing so by the illegal alien. The man purportedly dragged her body to a different location, according to WSB-TV.

“Concealing her body, that’s just an opportunity to distance himself from the crime,” Lang said, Lang said, hinting that Ibarra may be a “disorganized” offender who acts on the spur of the moment.

Ibarra, currently in Georgia’s custody, now facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

Police stated that the attack seemed random, with no apparent connection between Riley and the accused individual.

Ibarra entered the country illegally in September 2022 and was subsequently paroled by the Biden administration. A year later, he was arrested by the NYPD for “acting in a manner to injure a child.” Following his release, he relocated to Georgia, where he ultimately murdered Riley, according to police.

Riley’s murder has ignited widespread concern about illegal immigration and has triggered a shift in political rhetoric regarding Venezuelan illegal aliens, Temporary Status Protections and sanctuary cities.

Kelly Girtz (D), the Mayor of Athens, Georgia where Laken Riley was m*rdered by an illegal tried deflecting and shifting the blame. The people weren’t having it! “You’re a liar! You have blood on your hands!” pic.twitter.com/84118yr4YL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2024

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz came under fire during a Wednesday press conference, with residents scolding him as a “liar” and having “blood” on his hands over the city’s pro-immigrant policies.

Following Riley’s murder, the Biden White Houe urged sanctuary cities to collaborate with federal immigration authorities for the removal of arrested illegal aliens. Additionally, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has flirted with the idea of amending the city’s sanctuary status to remove illegal aliens.