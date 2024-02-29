‘Liar’: Mayor Heckled Over Denial of ‘Sanctuary’ Status Amid Laken Riley Murder

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fired-up individuals disrupted a press conference held by Anthens Mayor Kelly Girtz, following accusations that the city’s pro-immigrant policies shielded the illegal alien responsible for the brutal murder of Laken Riley.

The heckling transpired as Mayor Girtz addressed queries about Athens being labeled a sanctuary city, potentially contributing to Riley’s murder, which law enforcement has linked to Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national.

Georgians call for the resignation of Athens-Clarke County mayor at this morning’s press conference. “Liar!” “Resign!” pic.twitter.com/pgTvctL4FM — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 28, 2024

“You’re a liar!” shouted a protester, as seen in live footage. Another individual chimed in, also shouting: “Liar! You’re a liar!” The first protester added: “You are guilty and got blood on your hands for this murder, sir.” Fox News and the New York Post were the first to report on the heckling.

Moments earlier, Girtz contended that the term “sanctuary city” did not possess a sole legal or procedural definition and as such, did not apply to Athens. “Many of the aspects ascribed to sanctuary cities are disallowed by Georgia law,” the mayor said, clarifying that the city does not fall within the category of sanctuary cities.

“There is no legislation from this government that’s created sanctuary city status,” Girtz continued.

“We know what ‘sanctuary cities’ means,” one of the protesters said moments earlier. The mayor attempted to appease the crowd, saying, “We are here to listen. There’d be time for questions.”

According to the Post, the Athens government faced criticism for passing a 2019 resolution designating the county as “welcoming to people from all lands and backgrounds.”

Ibarra reportedly entered the U.S. illegally in September 2022 and was later paroled by the Biden administration. In September 2023, he had a run-in with the NYPD but was released despite ICE issuing a retainer.

The man then made his way to Georgia, where he ultimately took Riley’s life in a random attack, authorities allege.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connolly Huth (@connollyhuth)

In recent months, politicians and critics have voiced concerns about the apparent increase in crimes committed by Venezuelan nationals, the majority of whom enjoy special federal protection under Temporary Status Protection.