Quantcast
Wednesday, February 28, 2024

‘Liar’: Mayor Heckled Over Denial of ‘Sanctuary’ Status Amid Laken Riley Murder

'You are guilty and got blood on your hands for this murder, sir...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Anthens Mayor Kelly Girtz (Source: Fox 5 Atlanta / YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Fired-up individuals disrupted a press conference held by Anthens Mayor Kelly Girtz, following accusations that the city’s pro-immigrant policies shielded the illegal alien responsible for the brutal murder of Laken Riley. 

The heckling transpired as Mayor Girtz addressed queries about Athens being labeled a sanctuary city, potentially contributing to Riley’s murder, which law enforcement has linked to Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national.

“You’re a liar!” shouted a protester, as seen in live footage. Another individual chimed in, also shouting: “Liar! You’re a liar!” The first protester added: “You are guilty and got blood on your hands for this murder, sir.” Fox News and the New York Post were the first to report on the heckling.

Moments earlier, Girtz contended that the term “sanctuary city” did not possess a sole legal or procedural definition and as such, did not apply to Athens. “Many of the aspects ascribed to sanctuary cities are disallowed by Georgia law,” the mayor said, clarifying that the city does not fall within the category of sanctuary cities.

“There is no legislation from this government that’s created sanctuary city status,” Girtz continued. 

“We know what ‘sanctuary cities’ means,” one of the protesters said moments earlier. The mayor attempted to appease the crowd, saying, “We are here to listen. There’d be time for questions.” 

According to the Post, the Athens government faced criticism for passing a 2019 resolution designating the county as “welcoming to people from all lands and backgrounds.” 

Ibarra reportedly entered the U.S. illegally in September 2022 and was later paroled by the Biden administration. In September 2023, he had a run-in with the NYPD but was released despite ICE issuing a retainer. 

The man then made his way to Georgia, where he ultimately took Riley’s life in a random attack, authorities allege.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Connolly Huth (@connollyhuth)

In recent months, politicians and critics have voiced concerns about the apparent increase in crimes committed by Venezuelan nationals, the majority of whom enjoy special federal protection under Temporary Status Protection. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Trump’s Immunity Case, Likely Pushing D.C. Trial to Post-Election
Next article
Gavin Newsom Pushed For Min. Wage Exemption, Benefited Donor Who Gave Him Over $160,000

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com