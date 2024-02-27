Biden Breaks Silence After Released Venezuelan Faces Murder Charges of Student

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s White House has broken its silence on the recent killing of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien who had been released by the Biden administration just years ago.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News on Monday.

“People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty. Given this is an active case, we would have to refer you to state law enforcement and ICE,” the White House added.

27 posts from Biden about George Floyd. 0 posts from Biden about Laken Riley. Did her life matter, @JoeBiden? pic.twitter.com/7HmdtLbOSO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024

Georgia authorities arrested Jose Antonia Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, for the murder of Riley. Authorities said that the student died because of blunt force trauma allegedly caused by Ibarra. The two did not know each other.

According to Fox News, Ibarra entered the U.S. through the southern border in September 2022. He was subsequently paroled by the Biden administration and resided in New York City before making his way to Athens, Georgia.

The man charged with the horrifying murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who crossed the southern border on Sep 8, 2022. On Sep 20, 2022, Joe Biden said it was “not rational” to send illegal immigrants from Venezuela back to Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/8VRXJp4LLi — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 26, 2024

Strinkingly, he was arrested by the NYPD on Sept. 14, 2023 over charges stemming from “acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation,” according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The same outlet reported that police charged the Venezuelan national with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

A handful of politicians voiced scathing remarks in response to Riley’s killing.

Former President Donald Trump, currently seeking the White House in 2024, implied on Monday that Biden’s lenient border policies caused Riley’s death.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!” Trump declared on Truth Social. “The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened!”

The former president was not alone in his remarks. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., blamed Riley’s death on Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the government of Athens-Clarke County,” he said on Twitter.

“The Venezuelan suspect in Laken Riley’s murder is one of millions of illegal aliens that the Biden administration has released into this country to be welcomed with open arms by Democrat-run sanctuary jurisdictions,” Collins added.