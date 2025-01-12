Quantcast
Sunday, January 12, 2025

Will the First Female President Be a Republican?

‘He doesn’t care what you look like, he doesn’t care about your religion, he doesn’t care about your gender, he doesn’t care who you love…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Lara Trump
Lara Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Lara Trump, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), suggested in an interview released Saturday that the first female president would be a Republican.

The president-elect’s daughter-in-law told the New York Post, “I actually believe our first female president will be a Republican” — but emphasized that gender would not be the determining factor in her election.

Following Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic election loss to Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton took aim at identity policies. Like Lara Trump later did, Clinton predicted a GOP woman would be elected as president before a Democrat takes the role.

Clinton’s wife, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was one of two Democrat woman nominees who failed to win over American voters.

Lara Trump went on to tell the outlet about Trump’s treatment of women, calling him a “man who cares about women.” She credited her father-in-law for giving her a chance to succeed based on her merit rather than her gender.

“Donald Trump helped me get to where I am today. And he’s a constant champion for women with whom he surrounds himself.”

Despite Harris surrogate Mark Cuban’s virally reviled remark before Nov. 5, 2024 that no “strong, intelligent women” support Trump, the president-elect made headlines appointing several “strong women” to key administration roles — including chief of staff Susie Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and cabinet nominees such as Kristi Noem and Linda McMahon.

Lara Trump said, “I think that’s what people who get to know Donald Trump appreciate: He doesn’t care what you look like, he doesn’t care about your religion, he doesn’t care about your gender, he doesn’t care who you love.”

“He cares about whether or not you are going to be able to perform a job to your best ability,” the former RNC co-chair continued, telling the outlet Trump’s approach is “something I appreciate as a woman because I never want someone to give me a job because of my gender.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
VP Vance Says ‘Hopefully Everyone is Cool’ w/ Him Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com