Will the First Female President Be a Republican?

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Lara Trump, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), suggested in an interview released Saturday that the first female president would be a Republican.

The president-elect’s daughter-in-law told the New York Post, “I actually believe our first female president will be a Republican” — but emphasized that gender would not be the determining factor in her election.

Following Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic election loss to Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton took aim at identity policies. Like Lara Trump later did, Clinton predicted a GOP woman would be elected as president before a Democrat takes the role.

Clinton’s wife, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was one of two Democrat woman nominees who failed to win over American voters.

Lara Trump went on to tell the outlet about Trump’s treatment of women, calling him a “man who cares about women.” She credited her father-in-law for giving her a chance to succeed based on her merit rather than her gender.

“Donald Trump helped me get to where I am today. And he’s a constant champion for women with whom he surrounds himself.”

Despite Harris surrogate Mark Cuban’s virally reviled remark before Nov. 5, 2024 that no “strong, intelligent women” support Trump, the president-elect made headlines appointing several “strong women” to key administration roles — including chief of staff Susie Wiles, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and cabinet nominees such as Kristi Noem and Linda McMahon.

Lara Trump said, “I think that’s what people who get to know Donald Trump appreciate: He doesn’t care what you look like, he doesn’t care about your religion, he doesn’t care about your gender, he doesn’t care who you love.”

“He cares about whether or not you are going to be able to perform a job to your best ability,” the former RNC co-chair continued, telling the outlet Trump’s approach is “something I appreciate as a woman because I never want someone to give me a job because of my gender.”

