Saturday, March 16, 2024

Conservative Firebrand Scott Presler to Join RNC After Lara Trump Takevoer

'My heart is in this, my passion is unbridled and unmatched...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Lara Trump/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Lara Trump, the newly appointed co-chair of the Republican National Committee, has announced her intention to hire Scott Presler, a grassroots organizer and prominent conservative figure on social media. 

The revelation came during an interview on the Benny Johnson Show on Friday, just over a week after Lara Trump and Michael Whatley assumed leadership of the GOP, following Ronna McDaniel’s resignation.

“We have to start thinking about things like legal ballot harvesting – something we’ve never embraced as a party,” Lara Trump told Johnson while embracing Presler.

“We’re going to start doing it now. I’m going to have a call very soon with Scott Presler who is an amazing vote register, he has registered so many people in this country. I think he’s fantastic. I want him on our legal ballot harvesting division,” she added.

Presler, a popular activist, has been acclaimed as a prominent get-out-the-vote advocate, with many urging McDaniel to enlist him into the RNC. 

However, much like other criticisms or social media recommendations, McDaniel ignored them. This, among other facts, ultimately led to her resignation at the apparent request of former President Donald Trump.

Presler issued a lengthy statement in response to Lara Trump’s potential job offer. 

“My heart is in this, my passion is unbridled and unmatched, & I’m proud to be an American,” he said on Twitter.  “I look forward to working with each of you to save the country we love.”

In the same post, Presler shared his life story, mentioning his past work as a dog walker and in supermarket car returns. He said that Donald Trump’s rise to power in 2016 marked a great difference in his life.  

“Life changed forever when President Trump brought attention to the city of Baltimore, Maryland,” he added. “With 200 volunteers, we organized a cleanup & picked up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours.” 

With Lara Trump and Whatley at the helm of the RNC, over 60 individuals were reportedly dismissed as they seek to refocus the committee’s efforts on electing Donald Trump to the White House in 2024.

