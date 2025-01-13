Quantcast
Sunday, January 12, 2025

Kamala Called ‘Petty’ for Cropping Trump from Carter Funeral Photo

'This is what a sore loser looks like...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Front row, from left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and second row from left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, stand during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris appears to hold disdain for her former opponent President-elect Donald Trump, as she cropped him out of a group photo of U.S. leaders taken at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. 

The photo, shared on Harris’s official social media platforms on Saturday, included President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Trump, who stood beside Obama in the original photo, was notably absent.  

Critics quickly accused Harris of intentionally snubbing Trump. The photo was taken at the Washington National Cathedral, where several world leaders and U.S. politicians met to honor Carter, who passed away on Dec. 28, 2024, at 101.

“President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it,” Harris wrote in a post, which has amassed over 5.2 million views on X. “President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come.” 

Several prominent conservative voices accused Harris of being “bitter” over her loss to Trump in the 2024 presidential election. 

“Kamala, you are a petty POS,” West Virginia senatorial candidate Derrick Evans wrote, using an acronym for an insult. 

“You cropped out President Trump and his family. All because you were not able to steal another election from him. You will always be known as the DEI pick who slept your way to the top of the illegitimate Biden regime,” Evans added. 

Political scientist and author Ian Bremmer said that it was “tacky to crop Trump out, however much you don’t like him.” 

Republican communications strategist Steve Guest echoed these sentiments, writing, “This is what a sore loser looks like.” 

Former RSNB news writer Ashley Muñoz mocked Harris by referencing her 2024 defeat: “Oh, Kamala…you cropped out President Trump and his wife? Thats ok. The United States cropped you out of the White House.” 

The backlash came just days after Harris faced criticism for her apparent discomfort with Obama holding friendly conversations with Trump during the funeral. 

A clip from C-SPAN showed Harris standing near the cathedral’s chancel as Obama and Trump chatted. Harris briefly turned to glance at the two leaders before turning back with a straight face.

Trump shared a spoof of the interaction on Truth Social on Sunday morning:

