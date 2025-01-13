Kamala Called ‘Petty’ for Cropping Trump from Carter Funeral Photo

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris appears to hold disdain for her former opponent President-elect Donald Trump, as she cropped him out of a group photo of U.S. leaders taken at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

The photo, shared on Harris’s official social media platforms on Saturday, included President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Trump, who stood beside Obama in the original photo, was notably absent.

Critics quickly accused Harris of intentionally snubbing Trump. The photo was taken at the Washington National Cathedral, where several world leaders and U.S. politicians met to honor Carter, who passed away on Dec. 28, 2024, at 101.

President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it. President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/xF96snw8hV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 11, 2025

“President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it,” Harris wrote in a post, which has amassed over 5.2 million views on X. “President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come.”

Several prominent conservative voices accused Harris of being “bitter” over her loss to Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“Kamala, you are a petty POS,” West Virginia senatorial candidate Derrick Evans wrote, using an acronym for an insult.

“You cropped out President Trump and his family. All because you were not able to steal another election from him. You will always be known as the DEI pick who slept your way to the top of the illegitimate Biden regime,” Evans added.

Kamala, you are a petty POS. You cropped out President Trump and his family. All because you were not able to steal another election from him. You will always be known as the DEI pick who slept your way to the top of the illegitimate Biden regime. Signed, The American People — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 11, 2025

Political scientist and author Ian Bremmer said that it was “tacky to crop Trump out, however much you don’t like him.”

Republican communications strategist Steve Guest echoed these sentiments, writing, “This is what a sore loser looks like.”

Former RSNB news writer Ashley Muñoz mocked Harris by referencing her 2024 defeat: “Oh, Kamala…you cropped out President Trump and his wife? Thats ok. The United States cropped you out of the White House.”

The backlash came just days after Harris faced criticism for her apparent discomfort with Obama holding friendly conversations with Trump during the funeral.

A clip from C-SPAN showed Harris standing near the cathedral’s chancel as Obama and Trump chatted. Harris briefly turned to glance at the two leaders before turning back with a straight face.

Vice President Kamala Harris and @SecondGentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at the funeral for President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/wTBUIkM25f — CSPAN (@cspan) January 9, 2025

Trump shared a spoof of the interaction on Truth Social on Sunday morning: