Fetterman Lectures Dems, Defends Trump’s Landslide Victory: ‘They Are Not Fascists’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has come to the defense of Donald Trump and his supporters following the false claims from prominent Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who have labeled the president-elect as a “fascist.”

In a Sunday interview with ABC News’s This Week with Jonathan Karl, Fetterman stated that he is not “rooting against” Trump and firmly rejected the label of fascism that some on the left attempted to assign to Republicans.

“I never believed that it was about fascism,” Fetterman said of the 2024 election when asked about the reasons behind Harris’s loss.

Karl interjected, noting that Harris used the term as an attack against Trump. In response, Fetterman replied, “Well, that’s her prerogative. But it’s not a word I would use because you put a lot of Democrats, especially in my state, that I know and love, people who are going to vote for Trump, and they are not fascists.”

Fetterman continued, “Fascism—that’s not a word that regular people use. I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that’s going to protect and project my version of the American way of life, and that’s what happened.”

Asked if he believed Trump would be a good president earlier in the interview, Fetterman replied, “I hope so.”

He added: “If you’re rooting against the president, you’re rooting against the nation. I’m never going to want a president to fail. So, country first. I know that’s become a bit of a cliché, but it happens to be the truth.”

These comments come less than a month before Trump is expected to be sworn in as the 47th president, following his electoral landslide victory in the 2024 election.

Trump became the first president since 1892 to serve two non-consecutive terms. His victory came despite two federal criminal prosecutions by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, a civil lawsuit against his company, two state criminal cases, billions of dollars in opposition funding, legal challenges to his candidacy, court rulings attempting to disqualify him from the ballot, an FBI raid and two assassination attempts, as well as a tough primary fueled by Democratic funding and the opposition of so-called RINOs.

In his remarks on Sunday, Fetterman acknowledged that Trump’s political influence is indisputable.

“You have a singular political talent—it’s undeniable,” the Democratic senator said of Trump. “He had the energy and almost a sense of fearlessness to just say all those kinds of things. … And after surviving an assassination, you literally were shot in your head, and had the presence of mind to respond—’Fight! Fight! Fight’—I mean, that’s a political talent. It’s undeniable.”