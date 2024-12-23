Quantcast
Sunday, December 22, 2024

Where’s Bragg? Man Sets Woman on Fire in Shocking NYC Train Attack

'A woman just got burned alive on the subway by a monster who looks like Biden just imported into America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Guatemalan national arrested in probe of woman set on fire in NYC (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

WARNING: This article contains disturbing details and videos of an incident in New York City that some readers may find upsetting.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democratic officials in the state of New York are facing scrutiny after a Guatemalan national was arrested for allegedly setting a woman on fire inside a subway station on Sunday morning. 

The suspect, identified as Sebastian Zapeta, reportedly threw a match on a sleeping subway rider around 7:30 a.m. on an F train in Brooklyn, New York. According to the New York Post, Zapeta entered the U.S. in 2018, though his immigration status is unclear. 

Disturbing video footage of the incident, captured by security cameras and bystanders, shows the woman engulfed in flames. At one point, the suspect calmly sat on a bench, observing the woman burn. 

A patrolling officer noticed the fire as the train pulled into the station and asked the suspect to move away, according to the New York Post.

However, the officer did not realize the man would be questioned for the crime, according to New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch. 

The victim died on the scene despite law enforcement extinguishing the fire, Tisch said in a press conference. 

 

“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car … and used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” Tisch stated. 

“Unbeknownst to the officers who responded, the suspect had stayed on the scene and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car,” the NYPD commissioner added. “The body-worn cameras on the responding officers produced a very clear, detailed look at the killer.” 

The suspect fled the scene but was later identified inside another train by high schoolers, who alerted law enforcement. 

“I want to thank the young people who called 911 to help,” Tisch remarked. “They saw something, and they said something, and they did something.” 

Law enforcement officials do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The woman’s identity remains unknown. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was slammed on social media after she boasted about higher security on subways: “In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day.” 

In another post, Hochul shared an ad featuring videos of her thanking officers inside train stations. “This holiday season, we’re hard at work for you. More money in your pockets. Safer streets and subways. A stronger New York State,” she wrote. 

The Sunday incident occurred less than a month after Marine veteran Daniel Penny, described as a “hero,” was acquitted of charges tied to the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who allegedly threatened subway riders. 

Penny intervened and put Neely in a chokehold. Neely was later declared dead. A jury ruled that Penny did not commit a criminal offense in restraining the man. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was criticized for bringing charges against Penny instead of prioritizing the prosecution of criminals running rampant in New York City. 

