Fauci’s ‘Distinguished’ Professor Title in Doubt After Zero Classes Taught

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci enjoys the nice-sounding title of “distinguished” professor at Georgetown University, but a new shocking report has unveiled that the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has not taught a single class.

Fauci was awarded this title in June 2023 but has not held any classes or scheduled any, according to bombshell reporting released Friday by The College Fix.

This prestigious title is described by Georgetown as the university’s “highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service.”

Despite the honor, Georgetown has not listed Fauci as a professor in any of the courses available in publicly accessible catalogs.

Fauci is a 3X 'distinguished' professor at @Georgetown, doesn't teach a class, spends time mocking pro-lifers at the Catholic university.https://t.co/w3cZ8KdmBK — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) December 20, 2024

When asked about his plans at Georgetown in 2023, Fauci provided a vague response: “I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society? I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going, but given what I’ve been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students.”

Fast forward to August 2024, and it has been reported that Fauci has allegedly “given lectures, seminars and fireside chats for undergrads,” according to The Georgetowner.

Some of these students are from the School of Medicine, School of Health, School of Public Policy, Law Center and Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Georgetown did not respond to The College Fix’s inquiries regarding Fauci’s salary and whether he has taught any actual classes.

Fauci’s role at Georgetown followed his retirement from a high-paying position in the federal government, where he served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022. He was later appointed as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.

NEVER FORGET the time Marjorie Taylor Greene exposed Dr Fauci to his face for the world to see DO NOT PARDON FAUCI pic.twitter.com/SBmAIH0KWV — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 12, 2024

During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci was one of the most vocal advocates for government-ordered lockdowns, vaccine passports and mask mandates. Fauci would go on to acknowledge that some of his measures were not based on concrete and undisputed medical research.

Since then, Fauci has been subject to several congressional investigations and may come under scrutiny from the Department of Justice in the incoming Trump administration.

This has led Biden to consider issuing a preemptive pardon for any potential uncharged offenses.

Critics argue that if Biden pardons Fauci, it could imply that the so-called distinguished professor was indeed implicated in criminal activities.