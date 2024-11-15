Quantcast
Thursday, November 14, 2024

Fetterman Bluntly Tells 84-Year-Old Pelosi to Call It Quits: ‘She’s Still Hanging On’

'I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., pulled no punches when rebuking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she led what has been described as a “coup d’état” against President Joe Biden during the 2024 general election. 

Speaking with Politico on Thursday, Fetterman suggested Pelosi should resign from Congress, seemingly accusing her of dodging accountability for Democrats’ 2024 election loss.

“People like [Nancy] Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer,’” Fetterman said. “And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.”  

Comparing Biden’s age with Pelosi’s, Fetterman added, “I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?” 

Fetterman’s remarks followed reports that Pelosi, with the help of former President Barack Obama, pressured Biden to exit the race after his disastrous debate against now-President-elect Donald Trump. 

Biden caved to this pressure on July 21, quitting the race and endorsing his embattled vice president, Kamala Harris, as his successor. Harris went on to clinch the nomination, but the rest is history. 

When the candidate swap plot crumbled and Harris failed to overcome Trump’s popularity, Pelosi blamed Biden for not stepping aside earlier. Pelosi even implied that she did not want Harris to be the nominee at all. 

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi claimed in an interview with The New York Times. She said the anticipation was that Democrats were going to hold an open primary. 

She continued, “But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.” 

