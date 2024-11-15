Quantcast
Thursday, November 14, 2024

One Hollywood Celebrity Actually Leaves U.S. Because of Trump

'The shocking part is not that he won... It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hollywood actress Eva Longoria / PHOTO: @IanJaeger29 via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hollywood celebrities have become infamous for threatening to leave the United States if Donald Trump is elected and never leaving after that happens. However, this time, at least one of them actually left the country after relentlessly cheering for Democrats during the 2024 election.

Actress Eva Longoria recently told Marie Claire that she and her family fled the “dystopian” America to live in Mexico and Spain.

“I had my whole adult life here,” she said. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Even though Democrats caused the problems she described, Longoria still blamed everything on Trump.

“The shocking part is not that he won,” she said about Trump’s victory last week. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

Longoria also said that if Trump “keeps his promises,” the United States would become a “scary place.”

Marie Claire also highlighted that Longoria was one of the many far-left Hollywood celebrities who previously promoted former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

“It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’” she said. “I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’”

She then said that many Americans were not as lucky as he was because they were not able to escape “this dystopian country.”

Conservatives quickly responded to Longoria leaving the country.

“Eva Longoria lives the American dream. She went from working at Wendy’s in high school to becoming a successful actress, producer and director. She’s highly educated and super-rich. This country gave her that. Now, she says America is ‘dystopian.’ Convenient timing,” conservative commentator Amala Ekpunobi wrote.

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire mocked Longoria’s overly dramatic immigration.

“Oh no. Oh G-d. I never would have supported Trump if I knew it would lead to this. How can we go on without Eva Longoria? What is the point anymore? Don’t leave us, Eva! Nooooo!” he wrote.

Libs of TikTok also criticized Longoria’s reason for leaving the country.

“Actress Eva Longoria, who campaigned for Kamala, has left the US after Trump’s win but accidentally blames Gavin Newsom. She could’ve just moved to Florida instead,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

